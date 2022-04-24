Lightning Seemingly Zaps HDB Flat’s Window, S’poreans Say Thor Was Playing With His Hammer

Photographer Captures Lightning Bolt ‘Striking’ An HDB Window

Singapore is currently in the middle of an ongoing monsoon season, coupled with frequent thunderstorms and lightning shows. Naturally, it has led some of us to curl up in the comfort of our houses on most days.

For others, however, the rainy season provides the opportunity to capture beautiful and often absurd sightings. A photographer managed to capture a singularly unique incident of a lightning strike, which appears to be directly hitting the windows of an HDB flat.

The picture is a strange scenario, as lightning does not typically hit HDB flats with such accuracy.

It has led some to wonder if the flat itself attracted the lightning, with yet others joking that Thor – a lightning god from Norse mythology – must have come out to play.

Lightning zaps HDB flat’s window directly

On 23 Apr, a photographer called Mak Wei Seng posted a picture depicting a rare phenomenon to the Photographic Society of Singapore.

The photograph shows a lightning strike directly targeting the window of an HDB flat. Despite rods placed at the top of the building for lightning strikes, it seems to have forgone it entirely. This is pointed out by the OP, who states within the caption,

Does anyone know why the lightning did not strike the top of the building where the lightning rods are located?

The post has since garnered significant attention on Facebook for the strange sight.

Lightning bypassed HDB flat’s lightning rods

Many netizens expressed their shock at the picture, noting that it’s not common for lightning to single out an HDB unit.

Some have suggested that the phenomenon may have happened due to the incomplete construction of the HDB block.

However, the OP was quick to clarify that the HDB block is complete, with all occupants already moved in.

Other comments suggest that the flat might have a rod poking out of its window. This would perhaps explain why the lightning bypassed the top of the block entirely.

Facebook users have also joked that Thor might have chosen this particular night to be a little playful in the vicinity.

What else can explain a lightning strike reaching out for a sole HDB flat?

That, or Loki – the God of Mischief – might be playing a prank on these poor Singaporeans.

Whatever the reason, this is not the first time Singapore has witnessed a lightning strike directly hitting an area. Back in 2020, photographers managed to take a shot of a lightning strike directly hitting Bishan stadium.

Stay careful during these thunderstorms

In the oncoming weeks, it is likely that we may witness more of such phenomena during the monsoon season.

While such incidents make for beautiful pictures to awe at, these situations can often be dangerous and result in fires.

Jokes aside, we genuinely hope that the occupants of the unit are safe and sound.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Photographic Society of Singapore on Facebook.