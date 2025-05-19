Lion City Sailors narrowly lose to Sharjah FC in historic AFC Champions League Two final at Bishan stadium

Lion City Sailors lose to Sharjah FC in h istoric AFC f inal at Bishan stadium

Singapore’s football dreams were shattered in the cruellest fashion on Sunday (18 May), as Lion City Sailors (LCS) came agonisingly close to glory before a 2-1 loss to Sharjah FC in the AFC Champions League Two Final at Bishan Stadium.

Saliors equalise in stoppage time but ultimately lose in AFC final

In front of a raucous crowd of 9,737, including Guest-of-Honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the Sailors gave fans a rollercoaster night of football and emotion.

After Firas Ben Larbi gave Sharjah the lead, the Sailors looked down and out in stoppage time — until Maxime Lestienne blasted in a stunning left-footed equaliser in the 91st minute, sending Bishan Stadium into pandemonium.

But the dream lasted barely six minutes.

In the 97th minute, Sharjah’s Marcus Meloni silenced the crowd with a clinical finish, snatching victory and the title away from the Sailors in a gut-wrenching finale.

It marked the end of an extraordinary campaign, with LCS becoming the first Singapore club to reach a continental final.

‘Incredibly proud’: Coach Ranković

Despite the loss, head coach Aleksandar Ranković expressed immense pride in his team.

He said, “We are very disappointed and upset that we lost in that fashion, but at the same time, incredibly proud of how we presented ourselves.”

The match was a tense affair from the outset, with both sides creating chances. Diogo Costa came close in the first half, while goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud kept Sharjah at bay with several key stops.

The Sailors battled valiantly, but couldn’t find a second comeback. Now, with the Singapore Cup semi-final looming, the Sailors must regroup quickly.

After securing the 2024-25 Singapore Premier League title on 10 May, the Sailors remain in the hunt for a domestic double. They are set to take on Brunei DPMM in a two-legged Singapore Cup semi-final on 21 and 27 May.

Captain Hariss Harun rallied his team after the match: “We have one more competition to fight for, so we need to pick ourselves up.”

He acknowledged the team’s strong performance in the ACL Two campaign but stressed the importance of moving on quickly and focusing on ending the season with another trophy.

President Tharman pays tribute to LCS players

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam also paid tribute to the team in a heartfelt Facebook post, praising the players, coaches, and trainers for their courage and commitment.

He said, “It will always be tough competing internationally. But there’s something to the spirit of a small country.”

He noted that efforts are underway to build excellence and overcome challenges, expressing confidence that Singapore football will continue to improve and strive for greater success.

Featured image adapted from Lion City Sailors.