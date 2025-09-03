Loklok vendor in M’sia dies after meeting unknown man, suspect allegedly works in S’pore

Street food vendor in Malaysia dies after leaving home with unknown man

A 33-year-old loklok vendor mysteriously died after leaving his home in Johor Bahru, Malaysia with an unknown man on Friday (29 Aug).

Liu Weilun (name transliterated from Mandarin) and his brother had just closed their stall and returned home around 5am when a man on a motorcycle arrived at their residence.

At around 6am, Mr Liu left with the man in a ride-hailing car.

About an hour and a half later, his family was shocked to learn from the hospital that he had passed away, according to a Facebook post by a man believed to be Mr Liu’s insurance agent.

No criminal element involved

Doctors reported that Mr Liu had no heartbeat upon arrival at the hospital.

Despite 23 minutes of resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead.

CCTV footage reviewed by the family showed that a Perodua Axia and several motorcycles brought Mr Liu to the emergency department at 7.45am before leaving immediately.

“From the footage, we can see that the man who brought the deceased to the hospital was the same man he had been with. What could have happened in just an hour and a half?” the insurance agent wrote.

An autopsy revealed no signs of foul play.

Johor Baru South deputy police chief Superintendent Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffie confirmed the case has been classified as sudden death, although police are still investigating to clarify the circumstances and locate the man involved.

Suspect believed to be working in Singapore

With help from friends, Mr Liu’s family later identified the man and went to his residence, where they found the deceased’s identity card and phone.

According to the insurance agent who shared the case on Facebook, the family saw the man briefly at the residence but had to leave.

When they returned, they discovered he had already left on his motorcycle.

The agent told China Press that the suspect, a 45-year-old man from Kluang, is believed to be working in Singapore.

He added that the man has not yet been located, although someone claiming to be his colleague contacted him, saying the suspect wanted to meet “to resolve the matter”.

Superintendent Azrul said the police are continuing to track down the people involved in order to clarify the circumstances of the case.

Also read: Man in Taiwan smashes hospital glass & assaults guard, girlfriend later found dead at home

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from laughingmango on Canva, for illustration purposes only.