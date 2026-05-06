Lorry crashes headfirst into Proton Saga in Penang, 46-year-old car driver dies at the scene

lorry driver t-bones proton saga

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CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

By - 6 May 2026, 5:07 pm

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Car driver dies after lorry crashed headfirst into his Proton Saga

A lorry driver t-boned a Proton Saga at an intersection in Penang, Malaysia, on Tuesday (5 May) morning.

Viral CCTV footage shows a lorry moving at high speed before it crashes into a car crossing a six-lane intersection.

lorry t-bones proton saga car

Source: PenangKini on Facebook

The collision trapped the car driver in the seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Car seat trapped driver

According to the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, the incident occurred at around 9.45am.

Upon receiving the report at 10.03 am, they immediately sent personnel to conduct rescue operations.

They found the car driver trapped at the driver’s seat and used special equipment to remove him from the vehicle.

lorry t-bones proton saga car (2)

Source: Sin Chew Daily

With the help of special equipment, rescue teams managed to remove the victim from the car.

However, Health Ministry personnel pronounced the car driver dead at the scene.

lorry t-bones proton saga car (3)

Source: Sin Chew Daily

Lorry driver uninjured in incident

The deceased was identified as a 46-year-old man named Ong Thai Kooi (transliterated from Chinese), Sin Chew Daily reported.

His body has been handed over to the police for further processing.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old lorry driver, identified as Aziz, escaped uninjured in the incident.

lorry t-bones proton saga car (1)

Source: Sin Chew Daily

Also read: 8 injured in Thailand after sedan driver runs red light & gets t-boned by speeding SUV

8 injured in Thailand after sedan driver runs red light & gets t-boned by speeding SUV

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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.

Article written by:

Kim Tan
Kim Tan
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