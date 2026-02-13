1 injured after items in lorry catch fire outside condo along West Coast Drive

Lorry that caught fire in West Coast appeared to have been parked outside condo

One person was injured after items in the rear of lorry caught fire along West Coast Drive on Tuesday (10 Feb) night.

A TikTok video posted that night showed the charred items piled up in the lorry, whose cabin appeared to be relatively unscathed.

Lorry with charred items seen outside West Coast condo

The original poster (OP) of the video wrote in the caption that an “explosion” had occurred.

Several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers and at least one police officer were at the scene, with the road wet and a hose suggesting that a fire had just been put out.

A fire engine with flashing lights was stopped farther down the road.

They appeared to be directly outside the guardhouse of a condominium.

A check on Google Maps revealed that the guardhouse in the clip was similar to that of the Hundred Trees condo along West Coast Drive.

In another video posted by the same account, an SCDF officer is seen moving some of the items on the grass verge onto the lorry.

Others were keeping the hosereel.

Commenting on the video, a netizen claimed that the driver escaped from the lorry when it caught fire.

1 person assessed for minor injuries

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said it was alerted to the fire along West Coast Drive at about 7.30pm on 10 Feb.

It involved items on the rear of a lorry, and was put out by SCDF using a water jet and a hosereel.

One person was assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Featured image adapted from @peoplemovera on TikTok and TikTok.