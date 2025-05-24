Man arrested after driving lorry into building along Keppel Road, suspected of drug abuse

Man who drove lorry into building wall along Keppel Road believed to be under the influence

A man has been arrested for suspected drug abuse after he drove a lorry into a building along Keppel Road.

The incident took place on Friday (23 May) morning at the Jit Poh Building, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police cordon off alley next to building for investigations

A passer-by alerted Shin Min that they had seen many police officers in the alley next to the building at about 12 noon that day.

It had been cordoned off by the police when reporters arrived at the scene.

There were at least three police vehicles there, along with police dogs.

The alley was still closed for investigations at 2pm.

Lorry driver taken into police custody after crashing into Keppel Road building

A cleaner who works in the area told the paper that a lorry had crashed into the wall of the building.

It was observed that the vehicle ended up blocking the loading/unloading bay.

A man believed to be the lorry driver was then taken into police custody, the cleaner said.

Lorry driver caused a commotion at Bangladesh High Commission

Another witness, a migrant worker, said he heard shouting from the alley but he did not know why.

It is understood that after crashing the lorry, the driver went to the Bangladesh High Commission, which is in the fourth floor of the building.

He then caused a commotion there.

Police alerted to incident at Keppel Road involving lorry

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 10.15am on 23 May.

A 32-year-old man had driven his lorry into the wall of the building at 19 Keppel Road — the address of Jit Poh Building.

No injuries were reported.

Man arrested for rash act & suspected drug abuse

The man was subsequently arrested for rash act and suspected drug abuse, SPF said.

The suspected drug abuse has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.