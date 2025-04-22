Lorry nearly runs over woman in Punggol after group tries to stop driver from leaving

Lorry allegedly knocks down woman trying to block it, driver arrested

A woman was reportedly knocked over and injured after a group of people tried to physically block a lorry from leaving in Punggol.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at a loading bay near Block 166A Punggol Central around 6pm on 17 April.

A witness described the scene as involving a motorcyclist in a dark jacket and the driver of an ‘ezbuy’ lorry.

The rider, along with several others, surrounded the front of the lorry in an attempt to block its exit.

Lorry driver ignores people blocking vehicle

Despite the obstruction, the driver allegedly accelerated and tried to drive away, ignoring the people in front of the vehicle.

The rider and a woman in white reportedly pushed against the lorry to stop it, but were unsuccessful.

As the lorry made a right turn, it appeared to knock the woman down and narrowly missed running over her.

The crowd at the scene reacted with alarm, shouting as the lorry quickly braked.

Fortunately, the woman managed to get back on her feet and move away after being knocked over, while the rider angrily kicked the lorry’s bumper.

As the lorry reversed, the rider kicked the front twice more, shouting in frustration.

Meanwhile, another person in the group grabbed a motorcycle helmet and smashed it into the driver’s side window.

Despite the damage, the lorry driver continued to drive forward in an attempt to leave the area.

Undeterred, the motorcyclist stayed in front of the lorry, which slowly pushed him along the road.

Police arrest lorry driver

Police told MS News they received a call for assistance at around 6.10pm.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed a 54-year-old woman to the hospital.

The police later arrested a 60-year-old man for a rash act causing hurt and are also investigating him for dangerous driving.

Motorcyclist attempted to cut off lorry on KPE

Before the incident, both the ezbuy lorry and the motorcyclist were seen on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), where the rider swerved between lanes in an attempt to cut off the larger vehicle.

Residents told Shin Min Daily News that the lorry driver frequently visited the loading bay to allow people to collect their packages.

On the day of the incident, the lorry and motorcycle arrived at the Punggol HDB blocks one after the other.

As usual, the lorry parked at the loading bay and waited for a while.

During this time, the motorcyclist appeared to gather friends, which led to the dangerous scene that followed.

A resident who witnessed the event suspected the lorry had collided with the motorcycle and claimed to have heard the rider demanding an apology from the driver, who ignored him.

