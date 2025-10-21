Man in M’sia wins S$4.1 million after betting on blind box serial number & girlfriend’s birthdate

Man bets on blind box serial number & girlfriend’s birthdate, wins S$4.1 million jackpot

Besides having a cute trinket to decorate bags, the thrill of unboxing — which could be likened to betting on the lottery — is part of the reason blind boxes have become so popular.

In Malaysia, a man from Selangor fortuitously turned a sweet surprise for his girlfriend into a life-changing windfall when he won the Magnum 4D jackpot on 17 Sept.

According to The Sun, the young working professional had bought a collectible blind box figurine to surprise her.

When she unboxed it, she got exactly the one she’d been hoping for, giving him a gut feeling to bet on its serial number, along with her birthdate.

Likens jackpot win to uncovering rare prize from blind box

The man then bought a System Play 05 ticket, betting on the numbers 9523 and 5763.

To his surprise, his lucky numbers were drawn, winning him RM13,256,447 (approximately S$4.1 million).

He shared that the numbers being tied to their relationship made the win extra meaningful.

Although the man admitted he never really understood blind boxes since it was more of his girlfriend’s “thing”, he simply wanted to make her happy — just as she always supported his interest in Magnum 4D, even though she didn’t play it herself.

The unexpected win, he added, felt surreal and life-changing, much like uncovering a rare “secret prize” from a blind box.

“We may have different hobbies, but now we share the same joy,” he expressed.

Lottery company open to launching its own blind boxes

A spokesperson from Magnum 4D congratulated the couple but reminded players to gamble responsibly.

“It’s wonderful to see how joy can come from the simplest moments, whether it’s a blind box, a game, or a lucky draw,” they said. “The key is always to enjoy these moments responsibly, within one’s means.”

Following the man’s unexpected win, the company hinted it might even jump on the trend.

“Who knows, maybe one day Magnum 4D might even launch its own blind box!” the spokesperson added.

