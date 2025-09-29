DIY pasta café co-owned by influencer Lukey Chan shuts down after a year, he cites familial health concerns

Influencer Lukey Chan says pasta café shuttered because he had to focus on caring for his family

The pasta café co-owned by Singapore influencer Luke “Lukey” Chan, Papa Papa, has closed permanently, less than a year after it first opened its doors.

The closure sparked speculation online, with many pointing to its unusual concept and hidden location.

But Mr Chan has since confirmed the decision was driven by personal reasons — including multiple family members battling illnesses.

Netizens speculate reason for café’s sudden shutdown

Eagle-eyed patrons first noticed something was amiss when Google labelled Pasta Papa “temporarily closed” two months ago, though no official announcement was made.

However, on Monday (29 Sept), the status was quietly updated to “permanently closed”, triggering a wave of discussion online.

One Reddit commenter expressed surprise at the café’s short run, as it had only launched in December 2024.

Others speculated about the reasons behind the closure, with several saying its “Cook Your Own Pasta” concept might have backfired.

One user explained that this unique selling point “defeated the point” of going out to a café, adding that it is “super easy” to cook pasta at home.

In addition to the concept, several comments highlighted the cafe’s less-than-ideal location — tucked away inside the Sports Lifestyle Centre at Bukit Merah Central.

Some netizens voiced a more serious concern.

Referencing recent incidents of other Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets failing to pay their employees upon shutdown, one netizen hoped that the workers and vendors of Pasta Papa would get paid on time.

Lukey Chan confirms closure, cites family health struggles

In response to queries by MS News, co-owner Lukey Chan confirmed that Pasta Papa has indeed been shut for nearly two months.

He revealed that the decision was not purely business-related but tied to pressing family health matters.

Mr Chan shared that his mother had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, while his girlfriend’s mother is currently battling stage three bone marrow cancer.

Earlier this year, his grandfather also passed away.

“[I] had no choice but to take care of the family and focus on my content,” the 28-year-old influencer said, adding that the F&B business was “very tough” and “time-consuming”.

He explained that following his mother’s surgery, he was “in the hospital every day” and could no longer commit to running the café.

Thankfully, Mr Chan said his mother is now retired and recovering, while his girlfriend’s mother is still undergoing chemotherapy.

“I’m just focusing on what I do best, which is content and taking care of my family, and giving more time to them,” he concluded.

