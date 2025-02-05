Luxury brand jacket shrinks to baby size after woman in Thailand throws it in washer

Luxury brand jacket shrinks to baby size after Thai woman puts it in laundry machine

A Thai woman learned a costly lesson about laundry care when her expensive luxury brand jacket shrank to a baby size after being tossed in the washing machine.

The woman shared her unfortunate experience on TikTok on 3 Jan, where the video quickly went viral, garnering more than 3 million views.

Threw her Versace into the laundry machine

In the clip, captioned “When I do my own laundry”, the woman is seen retrieving her pink Versace jacket from a pile of clothes in the washing machine.

What was once a stylish jacket worth more than ฿40,000 (S$1,600) had shrunk to a comically small size, now looking more suitable for a toddler — or as she humorously put it, a “dog shirt”.

The woman lamented that she had worn the jacket just five times before it became an internet sensation for all the wrong reasons.

Netizens offer fixes…that were too late

Viewers flooded the comments section with advice, though it was of little help at that point.

“For these types of fabrics, you must dry clean only,” one commenter said. “Try sending it to a professional laundry service, they might be able to fix the problem.”

Unfortunately, the woman responded that she had already tried that, but the jacket’s condition was beyond repair.

Another admonished her for buying an expensive jacket without knowing how to properly care for it.

“Even I know and I don’t have any,” the person remarked.

According to a guide from detergent company Tide, understanding laundry symbols can help prevent damage to one’s clothing.

These symbols indicate whether an item can be machine washed or needs to be hand washed or dry cleaned. They also provide information on washing temperatures, cycle types, and ironing instructions.

