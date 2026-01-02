Man faces 2nd charge over alleged meth consumption at gathering with late lawyer M Ravi

Man handed second drug charge after alleged meth use with late lawyer M Ravi

A man previously accused of organising a drug-related gathering involving late lawyer M Ravi has been charged with a second offence linked to methamphetamine use.

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian, 40, appeared in court on Friday (2 Jan), where he was charged with consuming methamphetamine on or before 24 Dec 2025.

The new charge adds to an earlier allegation brought against him last month.

If convicted, the drug consumption charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Incident took place on 24 Dec

Loo was first charged on 26 Dec 2025 for allegedly arranging a gathering while knowing that methamphetamine would be consumed.

The alleged incident took place in the early hours of 24 Dec, between 1am and 5am, at a residential unit along Upper Boon Keng Road.

That offence carries stiffer penalties, including a jail term of between three and 20 years, as well as up to 10 strokes of the cane.

Loo is currently out on bail of S$20,000. The court granted the prosecution’s request for additional time to complete investigations, and the case has been fixed for further mention on 28 Jan.

CNB officers seize drug-related items

Mr Ravi, 56, was found unconscious at the Upper Boon Keng Road flat on 24 Dec 2025.

Emergency services were alerted later that morning, and he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

According to police investigations, Mr Ravi had taken drugs together with Loo before losing consciousness.

Loo later told investigators that Mr Ravi became unwell after the substances were consumed, prompting him to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation and call for assistance.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) later arrested Loo. In a joint statement, the police and CNB said drug-related items were seized from the unit during follow-up checks.

Authorities also said subsequent investigations suggested that Loo may have disposed of some drugs before officers arrived at the flat.

He has therefore been referred for possible further action over an offence related to perverting the course of justice.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from MS News and Ravi MRavi on Facebook.