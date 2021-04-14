Exchange Your Old Lipstick For A New $10 One From MAC Causeway Point

While wearing of masks is still mandatory in Singapore, a good lippie shade will never fail to boost one’s confidence game.

MAC Cosmetics is now offering a 1-for-1 trade-in, where you get a new lipstick for $10 by trading in your old lipstick of any brand.

This promotion is only at Metro Causeway point, while stocks last.

Exchange your old lipstick for a brand new MAC Cosmetics one

In a Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale, the page shared about the lipstick deal on Tuesday (13 Apr).

In the post, MAC Cosmetics at Metro Causeway Point lets you exchange your old lippie for a new one from the brand at only $10.

While the date of the promotion isn’t explicitly stated, it may be wise to head down as soon as possible to snag this sweet deal.

The average retail price of a MAC lipstick is around $33. Hence, instead of letting your old lipstick sit around or tossing it into the bin, this is a deal way too great to miss out on.

In response to MS News‘ queries, MAC Cosmetics confirmed that the promotion is only available at Metro Causeway Point.

MAC is working to reduce environmental impact of its packaging

As a major player in the beauty industry, the brand has strived to “go green” with its initiatives.

One of these initiatives includes the Back to MAC programme, where customers can exchange 6 makeup packaging from MAC for a free lipstick, lip gloss, or eyeshadow to encourage recycling.

Unfortunately, the programme has since been put on hold and will undergo restructuring till further notice.

Grab a new lipstick today

If you’re excited to get a MAC lipstick at 1/3 of its original price, here’s what you need to know to get there:





M.A.C Cosmectics Metro Causeway Point

Address: 1 Woodlands Square, #01-18/19, Singapore 738099

Opening hours: 10am-10pm daily

Contact Number: 6219 5059

Nearest MRT station: Woodlands

Even though rocking a new lipstick is going to be harder with a mask on, one can still do mask off while enjoying a meal or for the ‘gram.

Will you be trading in your old lipstick for a new one? Let us know your favourite M.A.C Cosmetics lipstick shade in the comments down below.

