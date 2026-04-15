M’sia checkpoint foils attempt to smuggle 888 bottles of liqour from S’pore

Two men caught with 888 bottles of liquor hidden in van entering Malaysia from Woodlands

Malaysian authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle liquor worth over RM110,000 (S$35,600) into the country from Singapore.

In a Facebook statement, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency said the incident occurred at the Sultan Iskandar Building on Thursday (9 April) at about 3.20pm.

The van had entered via a lane designated strictly for bus drivers after departing from Woodlands Checkpoint.

Officers became suspicious when they spotted a passenger seated beside the driver, which is not allowed in the restricted lane.

According to The Star, the driver, 38, and the passenger, 43, were both Malaysian men.

888 bottles found concealed in vehicle

Upon inspection, enforcement officers discovered multiple boxes concealed under black cloth inside the vehicle.

A total of 888 bottles of liquor, amounting to roughly 700 litres, were found, believed to be intended for illegal entry into Malaysia without proper declaration.

The liquor seized was worth RM17,328.50 (S$5,600), with a tax value of RM93,324.26 (S$30,160), making the total seizure worth RM110,652.76 (S$35,760).

The suspects reportedly refused to cooperate and remained silent during questioning.

Case handed to Customs for further action

All seized items have since been handed over to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for further investigation.

Authorities said smuggling or failing to declare goods is an offence under Malaysia’s Customs Act 1967.

If convicted, offenders may face fines, imprisonment, or both.

Also read: ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 1,000 cigarette packets at Woodlands, M’sian man arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Star.