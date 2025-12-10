Woman wearing skirt denied entry to police station in M’sia, forced to change

Woman says she was denied entry to Malaysia police station as her skirt was above the knee

A woman has said she was denied entry to a police station Malaysia as she was wearing a short skirt.

The 56-year-old named Ms Guo (transliterated from Mandarin) told Sin Chew Daily said this happened on Monday (8 Dec) when she attempted to file a police report about a car accident.

Woman involved in accident along highway in Melaka

Ms Guo said she was driving with her daughter from Batu Pahat to Kuala Lumpur when her car was hit by another vehicle along the North-South Expressway in the state of Melaka at about 2 pm.

The other driver was a young man surnamed Wu who was with his wife and their two young children.

After the accident, both parties proceeded to the Jasin District Police Headquarters to file a report.

Woman denied entry to police station as skirt violated dress code

However, officers stationed at the police station entrance prevented Ms Guo and her daughter, who is in her 20s, from entering.

They said that the skirts they were wearing had violated the dress code as they were above their knees.

She asked the officer to make an exception as she had to make a report about an accident, but the officer did not budge, explaining that he would be scolded if he allowed them in.

He then suggested they buy pants from a nearby mall.

As they were in a hurry to file the report so they could return home, they were forced to comply.

Frustrated woman questions dress code

Frustrated, Ms Guo told Sin Chew that there should be an exception to every case.

“We can’t possibly carry a pair of pants with us every time we go out, and besides, who can predict what might happen?” she maintained.

She also questioned whether the officers would still follow the dress code if it had been a murder case.

Exceptions made only for emergencies: Police

In a press statement posted on Facebook on Tuesday (9 Dec), Melaka Police Chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the police had investigated the incident.

When the women arrived at the police station at 5pm, the duty officer at the front door had noted that they had not sustained any injuries, so he asked them to go home first and change into appropriate clothes before filing a report, the police chief added.

They were denied entry in accordance with the Chief Secretary to the Government’s circular on “improvements to public sector customer relationship management”, issued on 1 Dec 2020, he noted.

The women were allowed to enter when they returned at 5.40pm, dressed more modestly.

Datuk Dzulkhairi emphasised that the public should follow the dress code when dealing with police counters, with exceptions made only for emergencies and cases that require immediate action.

He also advised the public not to indulge in speculation regarding the incident.

Essential services should be exempted from dress code rule: Cabinet

The issue has made it the all the way to the top, with adjustments to the policy in the pipeline.

In a press conference streamed ‘live’ on Facebook on Wednesday (10 Dec), Malaysian Minister for Communications Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet had discussed the matter.

Prime Min­is­ter Anwar Ibrahim has the view that when it comes to security issues, there should be no circumstances that prevent people from lodging a police report, he added.

The Cabinet thus proposed that essential front-line services, including police stations, health facilities and other government premises, should be exempted from the 1 Dec 2020 circular.

The Chief Secretary to the Government will review the circular and make some “improvements”, he noted.

Further statements and circulars are expected to be released “in the near future”.

