M’sian Rubbish Collector Grateful For S’pore Job, General Workers Reportedly Earn Up To S$2.9K

Malaysian Rubbish Collector Travels Across Causeway Daily To Work In Singapore

Many Malaysians work in Singapore in hopes of securing a higher income and a more comfortable life for their families.

For a Malaysian rubbish collector in Singapore, such prospects make his daily commute across the Causeway worthwhile.

In a series of TikTok clips, the 25-year-old shared his experience working in Singapore, enduring the stench and heat associated with the job.

While he concedes that life in Singapore isn’t as rosy as he imagined, the man says he’s grateful for a stable job.

25-year-old Malaysian showcases life as a rubbish collector

Unlike other jobs commonly showcased on TikTok, the man’s job is neither sexy nor glamorous.

In a series of clips, user @ezzaiky7 showcased what it’s like working as a rubbish collector in Singapore.

A clip on 11 Aug shows him smiling at the camera while unloading the contents of several garbage bins onto a truck.

Accompanying the clip is an audio from a Buletin TV9 broadcast detailing the challenges Malaysian general workers face trying to make an honest living in Singapore.

According to the newscaster, general workers like cleaners and garbage collectors can earn between S$1,862 (RM6,000) and S$2,980 (RM9,600) monthly.

Responding to viewers’ questions in subsequent TikToks, he explained that high-paying jobs in Malaysia usually go to professionals or highly-educated individuals.

He then implied that without such qualifications, he has no choice but to enter his current line of work.

Travels across Causeway daily

In addition to the higher wage, another reason behind his decision to work in Singapore is his family, which he alludes to in the caption of the video, which reads,

For the sake of feeding my beloved family.

Though he did not disclose his salary, the man claimed that higher pay is a pull factor for many Malaysians working in Singapore.

In the TikTok user’s case, he travels daily between his home in Johor Bahru (JB) and Singapore.

Despite the allegedly higher wages, the man disclaimed that life in Singapore is not without its share of challenges.

However, the 25-year-old is grateful for a stable job and realises that he should complain less.

The clip about his salary has garnered more than 880,000 views at the time of writing. The TikTok video also garnered positive responses, with many saluting the man for taking on the job.

A reminder for us to count our blessings

Although his job may not be desirable to everyone, the man’s determination is something we can all learn from.

Indeed, every worker making an honest living deserves respect.

The young garbage collector in particular has certainly gained our admiration for the hardship he’s willing to endure for his loved ones.

May he continue to inspire others and remind us not to take our jobs for granted.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.