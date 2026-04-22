15-year-old M’sian arrested for money laundering in S’pore, victims allegedly lost S$9.7K

Two incidents reported involving PR applications in Singapore

A 15-year-old Malaysian teen has been arrested for his suspected involvement in money laundering offences in Singapore.

Two reports were made, on 9 and 11 April, regarding scams involving Permanent Residence applications.

In both cases, the victims allegedly handed over S$7,500 and S$2,200, respectively, to an unknown person when instructed by scammers.

Malaysian teen arrested for money laundering

Bedok Police Division officers conducted extensive follow-up investigations and arrested the 15-year-old on 21 April.

Investigations further revealed that the teen was tasked by unknown individuals to collect and hand over the cash from the victims.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), the young suspect is believed to be involved in other similar cases.

The victims realised they had fallen victim to a scam after checking with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) regarding their application status.

Charged in court

The teen is to be charged in court on 22 April for assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine not exceeding S$500,000, or both.

“The Police take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” SPF said in their statement.

SPF urged the public to never transfer monies, hand monies or other valuables to unknown or unidentifiable persons.

From 30 Dec 2025, scammers and scam syndicate recruiters and members will face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, with a maximum of 24 strokes.

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Also Read: 251 people probed over 665 scam cases after 2-week S’pore-wide operation, over S$3.9 million lost

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Featured image adapted from Open Source Investigations.