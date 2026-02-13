Man allegedly attacks woman with axe at Sims View home, to be charged with attempted murder

Man to be charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking woman with axe

A 30-year-old Indian national has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe at a residence along Sims View.

He will be charged today (13 Feb), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement issued on Thursday (12 Feb).

Woman assaulted, sent to hospital

SPF said officers were alerted to a case of assault at about 7.05am on Wednesday (11 Feb).

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident took place at a three-storey landed property in the vicinity of 11 Sims View.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the man, 30-year-old Panneer Selvam Ayyappan, allegedly used an axe to attack Fajar Nur Aini, also 30.

She sustained injuries to her head, neck, and arms and was taken to hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Police said both parties are known to each other.

Attacker believed to be victim’s former boyfriend

Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim is believed to be a domestic worker employed at the residence, while the suspect is thought to be her former boyfriend.

The homeowner’s sister told the Chinese daily that she rushed to the house after being informed of the incident.

By the time she arrived, the injured woman had already been taken to hospital.

She said the victim suffered serious injuries to her shoulder and neck area, and added that the family was unsure how the suspect had gained entry into the property.

Several neighbours said they heard shouting and cries for help at around 7am but did not initially realise what was happening.

One resident recalled hearing a woman screaming, while another said multiple police vehicles arrived about 10 minutes later.

When reporters arrived at the scene, investigators were seen placing evidence markers on the ground behind the house.

Large bloodstains were also visible on a wall more than 3m high, believed to have flowed from within the compound.

The suspect allegedly fled after the attack but later returned and was arrested.

It is understood that he left the scene with the axe and discarded it along the way, and the weapon was subsequently recovered.

Faces up to life imprisonment

Footage circulating on Telegram shows police officers leaving the residence where the alleged assault occurred.

A crime scene investigation vehicle was also seen parked nearby.

The man will be charged in court on Friday (13 Feb) with attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code 1871.

If convicted of attempted murder where hurt is caused, he faces life imprisonment and caning, or up to 20 years’ jail with a fine or caning, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 50-year-old man who slashed wife in Beach Road attempted murder found unfit for caning

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ra3rn from Getty Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.