Man Allegedly Swings Chopper During Bendemeer Food Centre Fight On 16 Mar

Over recent days, Singapore has seen its fair share of individuals wielding dangerously sharp objects in public.

On Wednesday (16 Mar), another such incident happened in the often crowded Bendemeer Market & Food Centre.

This time, a man allegedly swung a chopper at another person during a fight but thankfully did not hit anyone.

He will be charged on Friday (18 Mar) for criminal intimidation and possessing an offensive weapon.

77-year-old allegedly swings chopper during Bendemeer fight

According to a Singapore Police Force (SPF) statement, the police were alerted to a fight between 2 men at Bendemeer Market & Food Centre at around 6.55pm on Wednesday (16 Mar).

One of them, a 77-year-old man, allegedly held a chopper during the altercation.

However, both men apparently left the scene prior to the police’s arrival.

Nonetheless, officers were able to trace down the sword-wielding man with the help of police cameras.

They subsequently arrested the elderly man within 2 hours of the incident.

May face a jail term, fine, or both

Preliminary investigations found that the 77-year-old had allegedly swung the chopper at the other man during the fight.

Thankfully, the chopper did not hit anyone.

Nonetheless, he will be charged on Friday (18 Mar) for 2 offences:

Criminal intimidation

Possession of an offensive weapon

The criminal intimidation charge carries a jail term of up to 2 years, a fine, or both.

Meanwhile, if found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, the man faces a jail term of up to 3 years.

The latter charge normally comes with 6 strokes of the cane. However, this will not be applicable to the man as he’s above the age of 50.

Violence is never the answer

The number of incidents involving the violent use of sharp objects this week is indeed terrifying. We hope they’re merely coincidental and have no connections at all.

Most importantly, we’re glad nobody was hurt as a result of this incident.

If there’s anything we can learn from recent events, it’s that violence is never the answer to a problem. In fact, it could only exacerbate the matter and result in unnecessary injuries and criminal charges.

