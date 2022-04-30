Man Appears To Cut Off HDB Resident’s Flowers, He Allegedly Does This Every Year

Man Caught On CCTV Appearing To Snip Orchids Displayed In HDB Corridor

As Hari Raya approaches, some people may be getting into the festive mood by decorating their HDB corridors.

Unfortunately, one HDB resident’s attempt to cheer up their corridor with flowers seems to have been thwarted by an uncle.

He was caught on camera appearing to cut off the flowers.

While his motive is unknown, he allegedly does this every year.

Dastardly act before dawn

In a Facebook post on Saturday (30 Apr), a netizen by the name of Zizie Caipirinha shared a video with a timestamp of 5.28am that day.

While most people would be in bed at that time on a Saturday morning, one man approached an orchid display outside a flat.

Clad in a grey long-sleeved top, berms, cap and mask, the uncle had what appeared to be a scissors in his right hand and quickly went to work on the flowers.

He methodically went down the row, snipping the flowers off each plant.

After tossing the flowers on the floor, he even reaches down and snips off the flowers hanging below the shelf, for good measure.

But he wasn’t done yet.

His attention then turned to another set of plants nearer to the lift.

He appeared to do the same thing to the flowers there, disposing of them by simply throwing them from the parapet.

However, he leaves without targeting all the flowers there, also leaving another set on the other side of the lift intact.

Uncle accused of vandalism

Addressing the uncle directly, Ms Caipirinha angrily accused him of vandalism.

After all, his actions allegedly damaged the property of others.

She also questioned why he was willing to wake up so early just to do this.

Flowers were Hari Raya decorations

The flowers were decorations for Hari Raya, indicated Ms Caipirinha. This is what they looked like before.

Afterwards, the unfortunate plants were left with just bare stems.

Their colourful blooms, once perched proudly, lay forlornly on the floor.

Across the corridor, at least two orchid plants were obviously shorn of flowers too.

Allegedly happens every year

According to Ms Caipirinha, this isn’t an isolated incident, but has allegedly been happening every year.

She also indicated that it occurs whenever Hari Raya is around the corner, adding,

Also, he doesn’t even stay on the same level. So what’s his problem?!!!

If that’s so, the uncle’s motives are indeed a mystery.

No justification for doing this

Having one’s flowers unceremoniously snipped off in their prime would obviously have been a bad experience for the poor resident.

While it’s uncertain why the alleged act was committed, there’s no justification for doing this to someone else’s property.

Hopefully, the authorities can investigate and find out what prompted these actions.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images from Zizie Caipirinha on Facebook.