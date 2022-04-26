Man Dangles From Pasir Ris HDB Ceiling, Charged For Causing Public Nuisance

Man Charged For Causing Public Nuisance After Dangling From Pasir Ris HDB Ceiling

While it’s common to see people climb through vents in spy or heist movies, that’s not the case in real life. Yet recently, a video has been making rounds on social media showing precisely that, no less in the heartland estate of Pasir Ris.

The video shows a man dangling upside-down from what appears to be a vent located at a Pasir Ris HDB void deck, all while he was surrounded by police officers.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and will be charged with causing a public nuisance.

Man dangles from ceiling of Pasir Ris HDB void deck

At the start of the video, a man was seen dangling from what looked to be a vent opening as police officers surround him.

As the video pans around, we see a crowd gathering at what appears to be the void deck of an HDB block.

Without warning, the man’s upper body suddenly dropped and started swinging precariously. Police officers quickly rushed forward to grab hold of his arms.

However, the man started screaming loudly before letting go of the officer’s hand and retreating back into the vent.

The cops also had to hold back a few residents who tried to get the man down.

A woman could be heard saying “Relax, all calm down” as the officers continued monitoring the situation.

45-year-old man charged with causing public nuisance

Though it’s unclear how the police eventually managed to subdue the man, it was reported that he was later identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Nazir Bin Ahmad.

According to 8world News, he was arrested last Saturday (23 Apr) for causing a public nuisance along the corridor of 469 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

If found guilty of the charge, he faces a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both, reports AsiaOne.

Glad there were no injuries at the scene

Though we’re unsure why the man did what he did, we’re glad he was eventually arrested.

Kudos to the police officers for handling the situation. We hope nobody was injured as a result.

Hopefully, the man will not put himself in such a dangerous situation again.

