84-year-old man guns down son & wife at Thailand home after they kick him out

An 84-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his son and wife in Suphan Buri Province, Thailand, on Tuesday (27 May) after being evicted from a house he had earlier transferred to them, reported Thai news outlet Workpoint News.

The incident took place at around 5.50pm at a house in Moo 4, Don Chedi subdistrict.

Police and rescue teams responded to a call reporting a shooting, with one person dead and another critically injured.

Upon arrival, officers found Mr Suwat (name transliterated from Thai), 53, dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the right cheek, chest, and abdomen.

His mother, Mrs Nuanchawi (name transliterated from Thai), 80, had been shot in the back of the head and was rushed to Don Chedi Hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries.

Suspect eventually surrendered to police

The alleged shooter, Mr Ruang, reportedly used a .32-calibre revolver to shoot his family.

The weapon, which had been discarded under a tree, was seized by the police as evidence.

Mr Paiboon, the suspect’s grandson-in-law, told police that he arrived to find the younger son already dead and the suspect missing.

He added that Mr Ruang had seemed troubled in the days prior but had not discussed his worries.

A neighbour who had stopped by for drinks with him shortly before the shooting said the suspect appeared calm and did not mention any issues.

However, they heard four gunshots soon after his son arrived home.

Police later found Mr Ruang hiding at a relative’s house, where he was persuaded to surrender.

Upset after being kicked out of home he had transferred to son

According to a family member, believed to be Mr Ruang’s great-grandchild, the elderly man had been furious after being ousted from his own home, which he had previously handed over to his son.

He was also upset to learn that his son had mortgaged the land and spent his days drinking, despite being jobless.

Before the shooting, the great-grandchild spoke briefly with Mr Ruang, who admitted that he had argued with his son.

Investigations are ongoing, with the suspect now in police custody.

