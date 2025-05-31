Man in Thailand meditates after falling from building’s third floor

Man in Pattaya City meditates on awning after falling from third floor

A man in Thailand was spotted meditating after falling from the third floor of a building onto a metal awning, reported Thai news outlet Channel 7.

On Thursday (29 May), officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to a report of a man attempting to jump off a commercial building in Bang Lamung District.

Upon arriving at a four-storey commercial building, they found the man — estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, wearing only underwear — stuck on the corrugated awning on the ground floor.

He was sitting cross-legged in a trance-like state. His dazed demeanour drew a large crowd of onlookers, including residents, tourists, and bar staff from nearby beer bars.

Police tried to talk him down while coordinating with Pattaya’s fire department. Firefighters subsequently brought a fire truck equipped with a ladder and rescue gear.

They extended the ladder from the truck to the balcony and successfully brought the man down safely.

Man apparently exhibited similar behaviour 3 months ago

A staff member of a nearby beer bar told officers that just before the incident, she saw the man standing semi-naked on the third-floor balcony, looking dazed.

He then jumped onto the awning, walked around aimlessly, and eventually meditated in the centre of the roof, alarming those who saw him and prompting them to call the authorities.

Police revealed that this wasn’t the first time. The man reportedly had a similar episode about three months ago, during which they had to use a stun gun to subdue him.

He was initially taken to Pattaya City Police Station and later transferred to a hospital for a physical check-up and mental health evaluation.

Featured image adapted from Amarin TV on YouTube.