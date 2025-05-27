Man in Thailand dies after picking up grenade that didn’t explode after he threw it at ex-girlfriend’s house

Man dies after picking up grenade he threw at ex-girlfriend’s house

A 35-year-old man died after picking up a grenade he had thrown at his ex-girlfriend’s house in Surat Thani, Thailand, on Sunday (25 May).

According to Khaosod, Surapong Thongnak went to his ex-girlfriend Ms Kan-orn-pat’s home to convince her to get back together with him, but she refused.

Angered by her refusal, he first attempted to stab her with scissors, but a neighbour who was there stopped him.

Surapong then went to his car and returned with a grenade, which he threw at the house. However, the grenade did not explode.

When he picked it up to throw it a second time, the bomb exploded on him.

Ex-girlfriend’s elderly relatives injured

Rescue workers arrived to find Surapong lying face down on the floor, dead.

Four people were also injured, including Ms Kan-orn-pat’s three elderly relatives. They were sent to the hospital for treatment.

However, Ms Kan-orn-pat was unharmed as she had fled inside the house before the bombing attempt.

According to Thairath, the explosion also caused the windows of vehicles parked near the home to explode.

500g of meth found in man’s car

Surapong’s mother, 58-year-old Ms Ranjuan, said her son was dating Ms Kan-orn-pat for two months, 3Plus News reported.

At 3am on the day of the incident, Ms Ranjuan called her son, asking where he was, to which Surapong responded that he had rented a room near Ms Kan-orn-pat’s house.