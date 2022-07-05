Iconic Marine Parade CC Mural To Be Replaced, Was S’pore’s Largest Installation Art

Mural At Marine Parade CC To Be Replaced After 22 Years

Various landmarks around Singapore contribute an indelible piece of culture to our country’s legacy. Without them, we probably would not recognise our city as it is today. The iconic mural at Marine Parade Community Centre (CC) is one of them.

Located near a busy expressway entrance, many residents in the area pass by it every day, so much so that it has become an iconic sight in the area. However, it seems that the fixture won’t be as permanent anymore.

See, Marine Parade CC has since closed since 30 Jun for upgrading works, which includes replacing the historic art installation with a new facade.

Marine Parade CC mural by Thai designer to be replaced

According to a post by Darren Soh, a local photographer, the mural that has long been a part of Marine Parade CC’s facade will soon be replaced.

Installed for 22 years, the mural comes with a fair bit of history and is also the largest piece of installation art in Singapore.

Back in 1998, PA and Marine Parade CC’s building fund committee reportedly held a design competition for a mural. They intended to incorporate the winning design onto the facade of the building.

The contest was open to applicants throughout ASEAN and had the theme of “dynamism, interaction, fashion and harmony”.

Eventually, 27-year-old Thai architect Surachai Yeamsiri won the competition with his mural titled ‘Texturefulness of Life’.

The aforementioned mural measured 63 metres in length and 12 metres in height and was positioned in the North and Northeast corners of the building, facing the junction of Still and Marine Parade Road.

Built with a mix of stone, metal and mosaic tiles, Yeamsiri said it was reflective of the “eclectic mix of traditional and high-tech environments in Singapore”.

Community Centre will reopen in 2025

Back in April, it was announced that Marine Parade CC will undergo “major upgrading”. One of the biggest changes is the removal of the mural, which will make way for a new facade on the building.

Unlike the current brown exterior, the new facade appears white-ish and features a checkered pattern.

Marine Parade has closed since 30 Jun and will reportedly reopen in 2025.

Sad to see the iconic mural go

Having been around for more than two decades and situated along busy road arteries, the art mural at Marine Parade is as iconic as they come.

While it’s heartbreaking to see it go, we can rest assured that the new design will similarly reflect Singapore’s culture.

If you have time today, do head down to Marine Parade CC to get one last look at the mural. It may be one of your very last chances to do so.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Laptop Friendly.