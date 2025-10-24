Couple in Taiwan discover they’re cousins after 6 years of marriage, their grandmothers were sisters

Couple in Taiwan discover they’re cousins 6 years after getting married

A married couple in Kaohsiung, Taiwan were shocked to learn that they are cousins — six years after tying the knot.

According to reports, the pair were married on 31 Oct 2018 and had maintained a close and loving relationship.

However, during a recent review of their household registration records, the husband discovered that his grandmother and his wife’s grandmother were biological sisters born to the same parents.

This meant the two were second cousins, a relationship classified as within the sixth degree of kinship.

Marriage within 6th degree of kinship prohibited

Under Article 983 of Taiwan’s Civil Code, marriages between relatives within the sixth degree of collateral kinship are prohibited and considered legally void.

In other words, their marriage had been invalid from the start.

Because the matter affected their legal marital status — including inheritance, maintenance, and other rights — the husband petitioned the court to confirm that the marriage was null.

The wife raised no objection, and both parties agreed to dissolve the union.

Court rules marriage invalid

The Taiwan Kaohsiung Juvenile and Family Court later verified the household registration transcripts submitted by the couple, confirming that they were indeed related within the sixth degree.

After reviewing their joint petition and evidence, the court ruled in August 2025 that the marriage was invalid.

Both parties waived their right to appeal, making the decision final.

