Marshall Lim congratulates Dennis Tan on WP’s Hougang victory, netizens moved by his sportsmanship

PAP’s Marshall Lim extends ‘heartfelt congratulations’ to WP’s Dennis Tan on Hougang SMC victory

Residents of Hougang Single Member Constituency (SMC) have once again placed their trust in Dennis Tan of the Workers’ Party (WP), who secured 62.2% of the vote in the recent General Election (GE2025).

His win extends the WP’s hold on the ward for a ninth consecutive term.

Given Hougang’s long-standing status as a WP stronghold since 1991, Marshall Lim of the People’s Action Party (PAP) faced a formidable challenge, earning a respectable 37.8% of the vote.

Although he did not win, Mr Lim took to Instagram on Monday (5 May) to congratulate Mr Tan on his victory, offering “heartfelt congratulations” for his achievement.

“Coming into Hougang, I knew it would be a challenge, and Dennis fought an honourable fight,” Mr Lim wrote. “I wish him the very best in serving the residents of Hougang.”

He also expressed appreciation for the “moments of warmth” they shared when their paths crossed both on and off the campaign trail.

Thanks Hougang residents for their conversations

Mr Lim also took the opportunity to thank Hougang residents for the candid conversations and connections that, he said, reaffirmed his decision to step into politics.

“Your honesty, hopes and struggles have helped shape this journey in a profound way, and I am more committed than ever to the path of service,” he wrote.

Closing his message, Mr Lim reflected on the principles that guided his campaign.

“Our campaign was built on conviction, respect and empathy,” he said. “While the votes have been counted, our journey has only just begun. We will continue to work hard to listen, to serve and to understand.”

‘A real gentleman’: Netizens moved by Marshall Lim’s sportsmanship

Since Mr Lim’s Instagram post was published, it has garnered more than 1,700 likes and dozens of comments, with many praising his gracious response to defeat.

Netizens were moved by his humility and sportsmanship, with the comments section filled with words of encouragement and admiration.

“A real gentleman,” one user wrote. “You have put up a good fight in Hougang SMC. All the best to you!”

Another praised his efforts and said he had earned their respect for fighting hard in a challenging contest.

A WP supporter called it “a classy post”, congratulated Mr Lim on a strong campaign, and wished him well for the future.

“You deserve a lot of respect for fighting this election,” one user said.

They described Mr Lim’s rally as “really impressive” and encouraged him to stay the course, adding that “someday [he] will be triumphant”.

Also read: ‘I look forward to the contributions of the Workers’ Party’: PM Wong congratulates Pritam Singh after GE2025 ‘tough fight’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted by @marshall.limyh on Instagram.