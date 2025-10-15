S’pore TikTokers dead-hang from traffic lights & height restriction barriers as part of ‘Maui Wowie’ trend, LTA urges them to stop 

LTA urge Singapore TikTokers not to treat road infrastructure as props

The ‘Maui Wowie’ trend has recently taken over TikTok, with people casually dead-hanging from traffic lights, street signs, and just about anything they can grab onto.

In their own interpretation of the fad, content creators from Singapore have found various objects to cling onto, including height restriction barriers and road signs.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has since urged the public to refrain from such behaviour and to avoid treating road infrastructure as a playground.

TikTokers in Singapore deadhang from MRT handrails & road signs

While the fad originated in the United States (US), content creators in Singapore have also hopped onto the bandwagon.

Similar to their US counterparts, TikTokers from Singapore filmed themselves dead-hanging from traffic lights.

Others recorded themselves gripping onto other objects, such as MRT handrails, rock-climbing walls, football goalposts, and even the ceiling of a sheltered walkway opposite 313@Somerset.

A TikToker even dead-hung from a carpark height restriction barrier, swinging her legs carefreely while mouthing the tune.

As if hanging alone wasn’t enough, this TikToker even did a pull-up on a large road sign.

LTA urged public not to use road infrastructure as ‘props’

LTA addressed the social media trend in a social media post on Tuesday (14 Oct).

“Fun’s fun, but our road infrastructure isn’t a playground. It helps facilitate travel and keeps everyone safe,” LTA wrote, urging the public not to use them as props for social media.

The authority even supplemented their statement with a light-hearted, AI-generated video to warn netizens against abusing road infrastructure.

‘Maui Wowie’ back on charts after trend went viral

The trend shares its name with rapper Kid Cudi’s 2008 track ‘Maui Wowie’ from his mixtape ‘A Kid Named Cudi’.

Its recent virality has also sparked a resurgence in the song’s popularity.

As of Tuesday (14 Oct), the track ranked eighth on Spotify’s US Viral 50 list and 29th on the global Viral 50 list.

Humorously, Kid Cudi posted a video of himself doing the trend on the same day.

Showing himself dead hanging on a traffic light in Cleveland, the video accumulated 9.1 million plays and 2.2 million likes in 17 hours.

“Thank u to everyone for posting my song and havin fun and showing love,” the 41-year-old rapper wrote in his caption. “17 years old and timeless.”

