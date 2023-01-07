Customer Allegedly Queues 1 Hour At McDonald’s Loyang Point, Long Wait Causes Big Crowd

Customer Complains Of Long Wait At McDonald’s Loyang Point, Also Alleges Poor Food Handling

For many Singaporeans, McDonald’s is easily accessible comfort food.

However, one customer was apparently left is discomfort after allegedly waiting more than one hour for his order.

As other customers and delivery riders faced similar long waits, a crowd formed at the outlet.

Hungry customer visited McDonald’s for late dinner

The customer took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to share his experience in a post on Saturday (7 Jan).

He said he visited the McDonald’s outlet in Loyang Point on Friday (6 Jan) night, intending to buy dinner as he was starving.

Thinking that the fast-food chain would supply him a fast meal to soothe his hungry pangs, he placed an order for a meal at 9.40pm.

He didn’t notice the foreboding crowd at the collection counter when he placed his order, he said.

Mcdonald’s Loyang crowd gets bigger, people complain of long wait

After walking around for 10 minutes, he returned to McDonald’s and found that his number was still listed under “preparing”.

It was also getting more crowded at the collection counter.

Many of the people waiting were the ubiquitous food delivery riders. They complained that they had waited for more than an hour — a long time for delivery riders as time is money for them.

As he waited, he saw lots of prepared food and open boxes “squashed together”, he said.

More staff observed to be handling delivery orders

The customer also observed that the outlet manager and two other crew members were focusing on preparing food for delivery platforms.

In contrast, just one male crew member was checking order slips and preparing food for customers who were present at the outlet, he claimed.

Even one of the delivery riders helped out with the orders, but apparently only focused on delivery orders too.

He felt that customers who are physically queuing and waiting for their food were being neglected.

Order number disappeared but no food served: Customer

After about 30 minutes, the OP may have thought his wait was over, as his number flashed under “now serving”.

However, his food did not appear, he said.

10 minutes later, his number disappeared but he still had no food, he claimed.

McDonald’s Loyang customers get standard answers for long wait

Not surprisingly, some impatient customers started to ask the staff where their food was but received the standard answer of, “I’ll check”.

He then quoted the manager as saying,

We are all busy preparing your food, as you can see we are very busy, so wait.

The OP also claimed that a woman threw a tantrum and started “throwing foods around”, dropping pies and a basket for fries on the floor.

In response, he heard the manager telling her to “relax”.

Eventually, about four to five customers end up asking for a refund during the time he was there.

Customer claimed to have seen poor food handling

Worse still, the OP said that he witnessed some alleged “very very poor food handling/preparing situation” while he was waiting.

For example saw staff allegedly sweeping the messy kitchen floor while other crew members were preparing food — which is a no-no, he added.

He also claimed that he saw crew members:

using their bare hand to touch fries not using tongs to put pies in wrappers leaving boxes open with burger buns inside dropping frozen meat patties on the floor

Customer waits 1 hour 20 mins for food

The OP eventually received his order at about 11pm, he said.

That means he waited one hour 20 minutes despite ordering just one Extra Value Meal that included twister fries.

He also had to pay parking fee for one hour.

Thus, he concluded that he will “never ever go back there again”.

Some netizens take pity on service staff

Most netizens who commented on the post shared their own dissatisfactory experiences.

However, some sympathised with the service staff, who’re obviously worked hard amid a manpower shortage and overwhelming delivery orders.

One netizen suggested that McDonald’s temporarily suspend taking delivery orders from platforms during peak periods.

This is until they can find a solution to the pile-up in outlets that lack manpower.

MS News has reached out to McDonald’s for comment on this matter, and will update this article after they respond.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mason P Enzaiizi on Complaint Singapore Facebook.