2 Men Cycle From Helsinki To S’pore, They Cross 21 Countries In 245 Days

2 Men Cycle From Helsinki To Singapore In 245 Days

Recently, a man in Singapore stunned viewers when he decided to cycle from Clarke Quay to Sengkang after clubbing.

However, it appears that two men from Finland have quite easily topped his feat.

The duo had successfully completed their challenge of cycling all the way from Helsinki to Singapore, and documented their arduous 245-day journey on social media.

Following the achievement, they would be returning to Finland to work on their documentary.

Men cycle from Helsinki to Singapore

On Tuesday (21 Feb), one of the men, Valtteri Heinilä, shared about their impressive expedition on LinkedIn.

“We did it! We just cycled from Helsinki to Singapore!” he posted.

According to Valtteri, they crossed a total of 21 countries and covered 15,400km in 245 days.

In his post, he explained that they wanted to embark on an adventure.

He added that the other man, Alvari, had previously cycled from Helsinki to France and enjoyed it.

Thus, the pair looked at a map and decided that Singapore “seemed like a nice peninsula at the very end of continental Asia.”

Besides that, Valtteri also revealed that they wanted to break their daily routines and clear their minds. The duo wanted to slow down and start living in the present.

Most importantly, they wanted to challenge themselves both physically and mentally.

Valtteri also shared several life lessons he learned during the journey. “Expect nothing. Focus on the process, not the outcome,” he remarked.

In addition, he shared that the quality of life in Finland was “extremely high”, and he easily falls into routines and comfort.

Thus, Valtteri advised others to challenge themselves continuously.

Documented journey on social media

Apart from that, the pair also documented their journey on Instagram.

While it is unclear what exact route they took from Helsinki, it seemed like the duo travelled through Central Europe to Türkiye before cutting through Central Asia and making it to India.

From there, they made their way through mainland Southeast Asia to Singapore.

In a post on Saturday (18 Feb), they announced they had finally completed their challenge of cycling from Helsinki to Singapore.

Their Instagram stories show that their official finishing point was at the Finnish Ambassador’s residence in Singapore.

Describing the journey as one of “extreme highs and deep lows”, the pair thanked their supporters for cheering them on through Instagram.

“We are humbled by the kindness of every stranger we met on the way, by the altruism of everyone we crossed paths with,” they added.

Additionally, the pair would celebrate their achievement with a well-deserved rest in Singapore. Afterwards, they would begin the production of their documentary back in Finland.

Kudos to the pair for rising to the challenge

Cycling over long distances can be an uphill task, even for seasoned athletes. Thus, it’s impressive to see how the duo managed to cycle across a whopping 21 countries in the span of 245 days.

Kudos to Valtteri and Alvari for completing their challenge, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.

Featured image adapted from Valtteri Heinilä on LinkedIn.