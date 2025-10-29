3 men who taunted police near Kitchener Road murder scene fined up to S$5K each, plead for leniency in court

Men get S$4,000 & S$5,000 fines for taunting police near Kitchener Road

Three men filmed taunting a police officer at a murder scene along Kitchener Road in Farrer Park pleaded for leniency in court on Tuesday (28 Oct).

In the early morning of 22 Sept 2024, a brawl at a Farrer Park coffee shop resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

The police cordoned off an area along the nearby Sam Leong Road to preserve the crime scene.

‘I can show you 100% pure gangster’: Men taunt police at Kitchener Road

At about 5.10am, four men attempted to cross the cordoned-off area near Kitchener Road, but were stopped by police officers.

Sergeant Wayne Lim requested that the group take an alternative route around. Instead, the men began to argue with the officers, as captured in a now-deleted TikTok video.

“You are a civil servant. We are paying our f*cking tax, you know?” 38-year-old Alex Kumar Gnanasekaran could be heard telling the police officer.

When the police officer responded in a loud voice, Alex began taunting him, asking, “You gangster?”

“You want to talk like gangster? I can show you 100% pure gangster.” Alex continued.

“You talked like gangster, you know, we all scared, you know?” 45-year-old Md Dino Marciano Abdul Wahab then mocked the officer.

As the others laughed, 33-year-old Mohamed Eusof Mohamed Yahiya continued taunting the officer, saying, “He’s going to cry already.”

2 of the men have previous offences against public servants

The police arrested the three men a day after the incident, alongside 39-year-old Mohanan V Balakrishnan, who recorded the video.

Mohanan received a fine of S$3,500 in Sept 2025.

On Tuesday (28 Oct), the three remaining defendants pleaded guilty to using insulting words towards a public servant.

The Straits Times reported that two of them had other offences against public servants on their records.

Eusof previously caused hurt to a public servant in 2022 while Dino was charged with saying vulgarities to a police officer in Jan 2025.

The prosecution stated that the men obstructed the police officers and showed disregard for them. As such, they sought a S$5,000 fine for each defendant.

Defendants promised not to repeat mistake & asked for leniency

In mitigation, the defence said the men were pleading for leniency.

“They will never repeat this mistake ever again,” their lawyer claimed, asking for a S$3,500 fine each.

Judge Lim Tse Haw noted Dino and Eusof’s other offences against public servants while sentencing.

He also stated that Alex taking the initiative to seek counselling showed a “genuine attempt to change for the better”.

Judge Lim gave Alex a S$4,000 fine, while Eusof and Dino each received a S$5,000 fine.

Featured image adapted from @user719588856 on TikTok and by MS News.