3 men who taunted police near Kitchener Road murder scene fined up to S$5K each, plead for leniency in court

The judge noted that one of the men had attended counselling and imposed a lighter fine on him.

29 Oct 2025, 12:50 pm

Men get S$4,000 & S$5,000 fines for taunting police near Kitchener Road 

Three men filmed taunting a police officer at a murder scene along Kitchener Road in Farrer Park pleaded for leniency in court on Tuesday (28 Oct).

In the early morning of 22 Sept 2024, a brawl at a Farrer Park coffee shop resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Source: Lianhe Zaobao

The police cordoned off an area along the nearby Sam Leong Road to preserve the crime scene.

‘I can show you 100% pure gangster’: Men taunt police at Kitchener Road

At about 5.10am, four men attempted to cross the cordoned-off area near Kitchener Road, but were stopped by police officers.

men police kitchener road

Source: @singapore.forever on Instagram

Sergeant Wayne Lim requested that the group take an alternative route around. Instead, the men began to argue with the officers, as captured in a now-deleted TikTok video.

“You are a civil servant. We are paying our f*cking tax, you know?” 38-year-old Alex Kumar Gnanasekaran could be heard telling the police officer.

When the police officer responded in a loud voice, Alex began taunting him, asking, “You gangster?”

men police kitchener road

Source: @singapore.forever on Instagram

“You want to talk like gangster? I can show you 100% pure gangster.” Alex continued.

“You talked like gangster, you know, we all scared, you know?” 45-year-old Md Dino Marciano Abdul Wahab then mocked the officer.

men police kitchener road

Source: @singapore.forever on Instagram

As the others laughed, 33-year-old Mohamed Eusof Mohamed Yahiya continued taunting the officer, saying, “He’s going to cry already.”

2 of the men have previous offences against public servants

The police arrested the three men a day after the incident, alongside 39-year-old Mohanan V Balakrishnan, who recorded the video.

Mohanan received a fine of S$3,500 in Sept 2025.

On Tuesday (28 Oct), the three remaining defendants pleaded guilty to using insulting words towards a public servant.

The Straits Times reported that two of them had other offences against public servants on their records.

Eusof previously caused hurt to a public servant in 2022 while Dino was charged with saying vulgarities to a police officer in Jan 2025.

The prosecution stated that the men obstructed the police officers and showed disregard for them. As such, they sought a S$5,000 fine for each defendant.

Defendants promised not to repeat mistake & asked for leniency

In mitigation, the defence said the men were pleading for leniency.

“They will never repeat this mistake ever again,” their lawyer claimed, asking for a S$3,500 fine each.

Judge Lim Tse Haw noted Dino and Eusof’s other offences against public servants while sentencing.

He also stated that Alex taking the initiative to seek counselling showed a “genuine attempt to change for the better”.

Judge Lim gave Alex a S$4,000 fine, while Eusof and Dino each received a S$5,000 fine.

Featured image adapted from @user719588856 on TikTok and by MS News.

