Migrant worker finds S’porean man’s passport, tracks him down on WhatsApp to return it

Singaporean man lauds migrant worker for returning lost passport, gave him ang pao as thanks

When Mr Steven Sit Poh Sang first received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number claiming to have his passport, he initially brushed it off as a scam.

As it turned out, the migrant worker on the other side of the screen had indeed found his passport and managed to track down his number to return it.

Financial consultant unaware that passport was missing

Mr Sit, a 58-year-old financial services consultant, told MS News that he was meeting an insurance client at the Nex shopping mall at 4.25pm on 30 March when he received the message.

The unknown person claimed to have found his passport on a pedestrian footpath in Ang Mo Kio.

Unaware that his passport had even gone missing, Mr Sit initially dismissed it as a scam attempt.

He quickly changed his mind when the person sent him a photo of his passport, which had somehow made it to Ang Mo Kio without his knowledge.

Migrant worker finds dropped passport on Ang Mo Kio footpath

Mr Sit explained to MS News that his wife had brought his passport out to run some errands that day.

She then accidentally dropped the passport along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, near where workers were performing cabling work.

One of the workers, Mr Antony Raj, found the passport lying on the footpath.

Putting on his figurative detective hat, the worker searched up the name in the passport and found Mr Sit’s webpage.

Presumably confirming his identity using the photo on the website, Mr Antony clicked the WhatsApp icon and messaged him.

“I was both pleasantly surprised and very grateful that Antony made an extra effort to find me via the Internet,” Mr Sit told MS News. He thanked the worker for being a “kind soul”.

In his reply, Mr Antony simply said it was his “responsibility”, before asking him to collect the passport before 5.30pm.

Grateful man gives ang pao as token of appreciation

Mr Sit promptly headed over to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, where he was reunited with his passport.

The two of them took a photo together, and Mr Sit subsequently handed him an ang pao with S$50 and his business card.

“I was very thankful and gave him a small token,” he told MS News.

Mr Antony initially declined, but eventually gave in to Mr Sit’s insistence and took his token of appreciation.

On Facebook, Mr Sit expressed relief that he had gotten his lost passport back as he had an upcoming trip to Malaysia.

“Next time, I’ll make sure to handcuff it to me.”

Also read: Over S$72K raised for migrant workers who pulled woman out of Tanjong Katong sinkhole

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Steven Sit on Facebook and courtesy of Mr Steven Sit.