Daycare teacher in M’sia claims child’s parents don’t wash milk bottles properly, causing them to grow mould

Netizens also suspect that the teats have not been changed for a long time.

By - 11 Feb 2026, 6:24 pm

Daycare teacher believes child’s parents don’t wash their milk bottles

A daycare teacher in Malaysia was appalled after discovering that one of the kids under her care had dirty and mouldy milk bottles.

In a Threads post on Monday (9 Feb), the teacher shared she suspects that the child’s parents are not cleaning or sterilising their kid’s bottles properly.

She attached photos showing two milk bottles which have yellowed silicone teats, with green mould around their edges.

milk bottles moulds (1)

Source: @deqnordv on Threads

Teacher says they take the blame when children fall sick

The teacher shared that she sends the children’s milk bottles home with them every day.

However, the state of the child’s bottles leads her to believe that the parents don’t even clean them during the weekends, when their children are not at the daycare.

milk bottles moulds (2)

Source: @deqnordv on Threads

This frustrated her as the teachers are often labelled as “lazy”.

When a child gets diarrhoea, questions are asked about the child’s food intake at the daycare or whether their teachers are “properly” washing the child’s bottle, she said.

However, the teacher shared that she washes the children’s milk bottles twice a day using a silicone brush to clean their nooks and crannies.

milk bottles moulds (3)

Source: @deqnordv on Threads

Netizens speculate child’s parents have not changed teats for a long time

The teacher’s discovery equally disgusted netizens, particularly mothers.

One suspects that the child’s parents have not changed the silicone teats for a long time, judging by their colour.

Translation: Eww, how many years have the parents not cleaned these teats? We, even the teachers washed them, we washed them again when we got home and sterilised them.
Source: Threads

One user believes that the child’s parents are not detaching the teat when cleaning, not removing milk residue, and not changing the nipple every three months.

Translation: Oh my gosh, how dirty is it??? If it’s this dirty like this, it is usually because 1. Not detaching the teat when washing 2. Not rinsing off any milk residue after the milk is finished 3. Not changing the teat every three months. It’s disgusting, it’s a shame that children get dirty parents 😭
Source: Threads

A mum also claimed that they do not even sterilise their kids’ bottles, but they don’t get as dirty as the bottles in the photos.

Meanwhile, another daycare teacher similarly lamented parents who send their children to daycare unclean.

Translation: That’s right, we teachers are diligent to soak them in hot water first. Parents send their children dirty, unbathed. Clothes smelling damp. Even with stale milk. What is this?
Source: Threads

Some users also expressed that there are indeed parents who are too lazy to care about their children’s hygiene, and expressed pity towards their offspring.

Also read: 'It's always chaos': Mother in M'sia tapes pacifiers to babies' mouths while driving, draws backlash

Featured image adapted from @deqnordv on Threads.

