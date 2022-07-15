S’poreans Capture Mesmerising Photos Of The Milky Way, Results Leave Internet In Awe

Singaporeans Capture Mesmerising Photos Of The Milky Way From Different Parts Of The Island

Despite concerns about Singapore’s light pollution issue, a local photographer recently showed that with the right tools, one can take mesmerising photos of the galaxy from their homes.

On 28 June, local photographer Joshua Chua shared a photo of the dazzling Milky Way from his home in Bishan.

The unique combination of the seemingly peaceful HDB estate with the captivating collection of stars left the internet in awe.

His ingenious creation has also spurred other photographers in Singapore to try their hand at it and the results are equally jaw-dropping.

Milky Way photos taken from living room of Bishan apartment

Oftentimes, the phrase, ‘let the pictures do the talking’ is misused for the most mundane things, but in this case, it’s clearly no exaggeration.

Here’s Mr Chan’s stacked image shared on the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook page. The picture was apparently taken from his living room in Bishan and features the stunning Milky Way.

Here’s another photo from Mr Chan, taken on another night in July.

Another photographer, Ms Ether Liu, took the chance during a small two-hour window at Henderson Waves to capture this amazing shot of the Milky Way above the Reflections @ Keppel Bay.

Folks over at the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook page certainly do a great job at showing a different side of Singapore. One that is not riddled with lights throughout the day.

Nice to see the captivating sight that watches over us every night

It’s amazing to think that beyond the Singaporean night sky, there’s a captivating sight that watches over us every night.

Although there’s a ton of editing trickery involved, the photos needed to get to this point are as authentic as they come.

It’s a long shot but perhaps with everyone’s cooperation, Singapore can go dark for just a short while, enough for us all to enjoy this beautiful sight with our own eyes.