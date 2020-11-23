Miniature Horses To Visit ION Orchard In Dec, Proceeds From Tickets Will Help Feed Rescue Animals

In urban Singapore, many of us don’t get to see farm animals often.

However, clothing brand IN GOOD COMPANY is joining hands with EQUAL – an animal therapy non-profit – to bring therapy horses to ION Orchard for meet-and-pet sessions.

The fundraising event will see 6 horses coming down from the stables, and visitors will get to pet and take photos with them.

Event at ION Orchard features 6 miniature horses

In their website, IN GOOD COMPANY says 6 rescued horses – Kopi, Milo, Ah Boy, Ah Girl, Sayang, and Siew Mai – will be heading to their shop at ION Orchard on 6, 13, and 20 Dec.

Visitors can meet these magnificent creatures for photo ops between 4-6pm.

Being therapy animals, they’ll probably be happy to let you touch them, soothing you with their gentle natures.

However, we are not sure if you can ride them around the mall for some window shopping.

Each session ticket costs $50 for 2 people, which also means it costs $25 per person. You can have your photograph taken with 2 miniature horses during the meet-and-pet session.

They’ll also serve 2 complimentary beverages from Plain Vanilla.

Do note that entry is strictly via pre-booked appointments. So if you’re interested in this feel-good event, you can make a booking here.

100% of proceeds will go towards charity

IN GOOD COMPANY says it will match the $50 from every ticket sold for donations towards EQUAL.

The non-profit saves racing and show horses from being put down when they grow weaker.

In their new lease of life, these horses will be trained to become therapy horses.

Along with their feline counterparts i.e. therapy cats, these precious animals will help strengthen the emotional wellbeing of those with special needs, as well as elderly with dementia and depression.

Those interested in helping to feed these heroic animals can make donations here.

Helping animals help others

Whether one chooses to attend the event or make a direct donation, contributing to the care of animals will help them provide therapy to those in need.

While horses may look out of place in an Orchard Road shopping centre, the 6 rescue horses will be there for a good cause.

So don’t be surprised if you hear neighing during a visit to ION on a Sunday in December.

