Mitsubishi Lancer Swerves Dangerously & Overturns After Speeding On CTE, 2 Persons Conveyed To Hospital

Mitsubishi Lancer Crashes & Overturns After Speeding Down CTE

While on the road, it’s always important to drive carefully and avoid speeding, which makes it more prone for drivers to lose control of their vehicles. A recent accident along CTE reminded us just how dangerous such incidents can be.

The driver of a Mitsubishi Lancer attempted to change lanes while speeding but found themselves losing control of their vehicle. The Mitsubishi swerved into another vehicle before crashing and overturning along the road shoulder.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers subsequently conveyed two persons to Sengkang General Hospital.

Mitsubishi Lancer crashes after speeding on CTE

Footage of the incident was posted to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) and Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.

According to SGRV, the crash took place along an undisclosed section of CTE at about 6.45pm.

The video starts with the Mitsubishi Lancer speeding along CTE. As it approached the dashcam vehicle, it swerved dangerously to its right.

The car then seemingly collided with a black SUV before crashing into the left road shoulder and overturning.

Though the other SUV did not overturn, its driver seemingly lost control as the vehicle swerved across all four lanes of the expressway.

The clip ends with the SUV on the left road shoulder, but it’s unclear if that’s the end of the entire ordeal.

SCDF conveys 2 people to hospital

Speaking to MS News, SCDF confirmed that they were alerted to the incident at about 6.50pm on Monday (30 Jan).

The incident reportedly took place along northbound CTE after the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 Exit.

SCDF officers conveyed two individuals to Sengkang General Hospital.

We hope the two individuals were not seriously injured and wish them a swift and smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Road Accident on Facebook.