Monkey Enjoys A Short Swim At Senja-Cashew Community Club Pool

Although Singapore is a highly urbanised city, it is still home to many wildlife creatures, including primates.

On Wednesday (5 May), a Redditor shared a video of a playful little monkey casually taking a dip at a Bukit Panjang swimming pool.

Source

Netizens were amused at the monkeying. Apparently, the monkey is a regular visitor of the area.

Playful monkey goes for swim at children’s pool

We all know monkeys go a little bananas having a little fun. This monkey seems to be no exception.

At the start of the video, the monkey can be seen climbing over a fence to arrive at what appears to be a kids’ pool.

Source

Without any hesitation, it then turns around before diving right into the cool crisp waters.

Source

It then skilfully swims and glides through the water, making it to the playground at the centre of the pool in no time.

The fun-loving creature then climbs atop the pirate ship playground structure.

Source

Shortly after, it comfortably settles on a pillar on the playground to chill and dry itself out at the same time.

Source

It seems the monkey had a splashing good time with the area all to itself — a situation many can only envy.

Regular visitor at the swimming pool

According to the Redditor, the incident happened on Wednesday (5 May) at Senja-Cashew Community Club swimming pool.

Source

Another netizen who is a swimming teacher at the CC chimed in that he regularly sees the monkey hanging around there too.

The monkey is typically friendly and would leave him and the children he is teaching alone, he said.

He even shared a funny anecdote about the monkey opening a boy’s bag and taking his TraceTogether token just last week.

Source

According to other netizens, Greenridge Shopping Centre and Pang Sua Pond, which are nearby, are also the monkey’s regular hangouts.

Source

Keep a safe distance

Looks like even monkeys can’t resist a refreshing dip in a pool on a hot day.

Living alongside these creatures is certainly fascinating. Nonetheless, do keep in mind that although they are adorable, monkeys are still ultimately wild animals and can be unpredictable.

So if you’re lucky enough to spot them hanging around, do remember to keep a safe distance away and not leave your belongings unattended.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.