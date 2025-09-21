Monks spotted shopping at Taiwan Apple store during iPhone 17 release

Monks seen at Apple store during iPhone 17 release, receive criticism from netizens

Like in previous years, many queued up to be the first people to grab Apple’s latest line of smartphones — the iPhone 17 series — during its release worldwide last Friday (19 Sept).

In Taiwan, however, customers were surprised to see monks among the people shopping inside an Apple store on the day of the release, sparking widespread criticism.

According to Mirror Media, a netizen captured the scene in a photo showing monks in grey robes inside the Apple Store, which was later shared on the Facebook page Baofei Gongshe Public Edition.

“Monks also come to snatch my phone from me,” the OP reportedly captioned on their post.

Netizens slam monks for buying latest iPhone

The photo received much criticism on social media, as monks are supposed to have simple lives that are free from material desires.

Since monks receive an allowance from followers’ donations, one user believes they should only use this to buy necessities, adding that the latest iPhone is not an essential item.

Meanwhile, another commenter jokingly remarked that it is no wonder monks are drawn to Apple, as they are vegetarian.

On the other hand, some users also think it is okay for monks to buy the luxury smartphone.

One user stated that mobile phones are needed to integrate with society and added that the monks were likely not buying new phones every year.

In Taiwan, the base model of the iPhone 17 starts at NTD29,900 (S$1,269) while the most expensive model — the Pro Max 2TB — costs NTD72,900 (S$3,094).

Monks in Thailand also spotted at Apple store

Similarly, a photo of monks inside an Apple store in Thailand also went viral over the weekend

The monks, who were wearing orange robes, were photographed in front of an iPhone 17 LED display.

Following the viral image, the former deputy secretary-general of the Centre for the Protection of Buddhism in Thailand, Phra Wattanavajiramedhi, said that, after running the image through an AI detection program, it was found that it was likely 94.9% AI-generated content.

As such, they cautioned followers to stay vigilant when consuming media, the Dailynews reported.

