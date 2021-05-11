MOS Burger Suntec City Closes From 10 May To June 2021

On Monday (10 May), Singapore reported 3 community cases with 2 linked to the Changi Airport T3 cluster.

The sole unlinked community case works as a chef at MOS Burger, Suntec City.

As such, the outlet has closed from 10 May for deep cleaning and disinfection throughout Phase 2. Other staff at the outlet have been quarantined as well.

The outlet is expected to reopen in Jun 2021.

MOS Burger Suntec City to close till June

On Tuesday (11 May), MOS Burger released a statement on Facebook, announcing the closure of its Suntec City outlet from 10 May.

This comes as one of its staff tested positive for Covid-19. Her job didn’t involve interacting with diners, and she was asymptomatic. She was also not deployed to other outlets.

Even so, as a safety precaution, the outlet at Suntec City will close from 10 May for disinfection for the duration of Phase 2.

Phase 2 is to last from 8-30 May, and the plan is to reopen in Jun.

All affected staff at the outlet have been put under quarantine at dedicated facilities, and they weren’t deployed to other outlets.

MOS Burger apologises to customers

All customers who’ve visited the outlet from 25 Apr should monitor their health closely, MOS Burger said.

If symptoms relating to Covid-19 start to develop, they advised customers to seek medical attention promptly.

The store apologises for any inconvenience caused and will continue to uphold relevant safety measures.

For an alternative outlet to get your MOS fix, you can visit their nearest outlet at Millenia Walk.

Reduce social gatherings & stay vigilant

In light of the growing number of community cases, Singapore has tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

With the emergence of unlinked cases in the community, it’s best that we reduce our social gatherings to prevent new clusters from forming.

As the next few weeks can prove crucial to our efforts in controlling the pandemic, we can keep up our efforts so far during the pandemic and act together to avoid ‘Circuit Breaker 2.0’.

