Motorcyclist in Thailand crashes into delivery rider at 200 km/h, dies instantly & severs rider’s ankle

Motorcyclist in Thailand dies after crashing into delivery rider, also severing the rider’s ankle

On Wednesday (11 Feb), a motorcyclist in Thailand crashed into a delivery rider while riding at around 200 km/h.

This resulted in the motorcyclist dying at the scene and the delivery rider being critically injured, severing his ankle.

According to Khaosod, the accident occurred on Phahon Yothin Road in Chatuchak district in Bangkok.

High-speed crash causes loss of limb

Police received an alert in the early hours of 11 Feb, at 1.30am. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fallen tree on the sidewalk along with two motorcycles on the road.

A Kawasaki Ninja 650 motorcycle was on the road, with its front wheel around 3 metres away and separated from the vehicle. The motorcycle, which was completely wrecked, had no licence plates.

Its rider, meanwhile, was found lying face up on the road. The 20-year-old had died at the scene with severe head injuries, reportedly with a fractured skull and brain scattered on the road.

Another motorcycle, a Honda Wave, had slid underneath a nearby lorry as a result of the accident. Like the other motorcycle, the Honda Wave was also smashed.

Its rider, a 31-year-old delivery rider, was in critical condition with his left ankle severed. He was quickly conveyed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witness said deceased was speeding

One eyewitness, the lorry driver, said he was making a delivery just before the accident.

He mentioned that the 20-year-old motorcyclist was driving at 200 km/h when he crashed into the delivery rider at a U-turn.

He noted that the younger man did not appear to apply the brakes at all. The impact caused the delivery rider and his vehicle to skid across the road before ending up underneath the lorry.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old lost control of his vehicle before eventually colliding with a tree and a utility pole. His body reportedly flew around 30 metres away after the impact.

A photo of the incident shows that the tree had split from the impact.

Police are currently reviewing the security camera footage from the area and will wait until the delivery rider’s condition improves before further investigation.