Motorcyclist Waves While Travelling On Tampines Road Before Colliding Into Braking Car

For obvious reasons, motorists should always keep their eyes on the road.

One motorcyclist, unfortunately, learnt his lesson about this golden rule the hard way — literally.

As he was travelling along Tampines Road last Thursday (8 Oct), the rider turned his head and waved to someone on the opposite side of the road.

He slammed into the braking car just ahead of it moments later.

You can watch the dashcam footage of the incident, which was uploaded to Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road Facebook page, here.

Motorcyclist turns & waves while travelling on Tampines Road

At the start of the video, a motorcyclist with a bright blue helmet can be seen travelling along the left-most lane on Tampines Road behind a car.

According to the time stamp at the bottom left corner, the accident took place last Thursday (8 Oct) at around 5.51pm.

Around 3 seconds into the video, the rider – for some reason – turned his head to the right, and made a gesture to another car passing him by.

Unbeknownst to him, the silver car ahead started braking.

It was too late for an emergency brake. The motorcyclist ended up slamming head-on into the back of the car.

Parts of the bike came flying apart and the rider found himself lying on the floor, reeling from the impact.

A costly ‘wave’

The video has since garnered more than 550 shares at the time of writing.

Despite the motorcyclist potentially sustaining injuries, most netizens were of the opinion that he was at fault by not paying attention while on the road.

One netizen quipped that the “wave” was extremely costly.

Another netizen pointed out that the motorcyclist in question is yet another addition to the list of “complacent drivers” that he has seen of late.

Hope rider did not sustain any serious injuries

In all seriousness, we hope the rider did not sustain any major injuries from the collision.

We also hope this serves as a timely reminder for all motorist to always keep their eyes on the road, to prevent similar accidents from occurring.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.