‘Forever missed. Forever loved.’: S’pore woman climbs Mount Kinabalu for brother who perished in 2015 Sabah earthquake

Woman pays tribute to younger brother who perished on Mount Kinabalu

Nearly a decade has passed since the devastating 2015 Sabah earthquake that claimed the lives of 18 individuals on Mount Kinabalu — 10 of whom were Singaporeans on an overseas learning trip.

Among the 10 Singaporeans were seven young students from Tanjong Katong Primary School (TKPS).

For Simran Jaryal, the sister of one of the young students, Navdeep, climbing the mountain where her brother perished was a way to honour his memory.

“Every step I took, I carried the memory of my brother, Navdeep — his laughter, his courage, and his unshakable spirit,” she said in a heartfelt Facebook post on 18 May.

Simran shared more about her emotional journey and what pushed her to complete the climb on his behalf.

‘He was so proud to have been selected’

Looking back, Simran reminisced about her younger brother’s vibrant personality.

“He could light up a room with just a smile,” she shared.

She remembered how proud Navdeep was to be chosen for the Mount Kinabalu expedition, alongside 28 other Primary 6 students.

“He trained with such dedication and determination,” she fondly recalled.

Although Navdeep never got the chance to reach the summit himself, Simran said she felt his presence with her throughout the climb.

Climb was for ‘Navdeep and his friends’

Simran also honoured the other lives lost in the tragedy, saying this journey was not just for her — it was for Navdeep and his friends.

“I felt his energy in the mountain air, in the encouragement of those who climbed with me,” she wrote.

She completed the climb with Navdeep in her heart, commemorating his bravery and the joy he brought to everyone around him.

“He may not have reached the summit in body, but his soul lives in every sunrise over Kinabalu,” she wrote.

“Forever missed. Forever loved.”

Mount Kinabalu earthquake claimed 10 Singaporean lives in 2015

Apart from the seven young lives lost, two teachers and a guide perished on Mount Kinabalu when a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Sabah on 5 June 2015.

The quake caused massive landslides and sent boulders crashing down the mountain.

At the time, 29 Primary 6 students from TKPS were on a school expedition.

On 8 June 2015, state flags on all Government buildings were flown at half mast as Singapore marked a Day of National Remembrance for the victims.

Featured image adapted from Mount Kinabalu on Facebook.