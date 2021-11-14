M. Ravi Says He’s Old Friend Of Group Founder Iris Koh

Singaporeans might be familiar with lawyer M. Ravi for representing convicts on death row.

However, it’s apparent that these are not the only types of clients he has.

He has revealed that he now represents the founder of “Healing The Divide”, a group that has been described as “anti-vaccination”.

Source

They are starting legal proceedings against the Government over Covid-19 measures.

Ravi’s client is Iris Koh

In a Facebook post on Saturday (13 Nov), Mr Ravi said his new client is Ms Iris Koh, a musician/songwriter/music director from Singapore.

Source

The duo are in fact old friends, as he said he’s known her for more than 20 years.

Source

Thus, he’s providing his services to her pro bono, i.e. for free.

He’s doing this for the people of Singapore, whom he loves, and for humanity as a whole.

Legal proceedings against state to commence

Why does Ms Koh need a lawyer?

According to Mr Ravi, she and “similar litigants” are commencing judicial review proceedings against the state.

Judicial review is when the judiciary, i.e. the courts, decides whether laws enacted by the Government are in accordance with the Constitution.

The proceedings will accuse the state of “human rights violations via the Covid-19 inhumane, life threatening, degrading and oppressive measures that violate our fundamental guarantees to right to life and liberty under Article 9 and various other articles of the constitution”.

Article 9 of the Singapore Constitution, which deals with fundamental liberties, states:

Source

Basically, they’re alleging that some Covid-19 measures we have deprive us of this right to life and liberty.

He didn’t elaborate on what these measures were.

Group’s YouTube channel flagged by MOH

Those who might not have heard of Ms Koh should know that she’s the founder of a group named “Healing The Divide”.

She also operates a YouTube channel flagged by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for posting misleading vaccine information.

Source

In a press statement on Sunday (7 Nov), MOH said the channel has a history of posting and sharing content that perpetuates falsehoods.

YouTube has already removed content from Ms Koh’s channel for violating their community guidelines.

Iris Koh says group isn’t anti-vax

However, Ms Koh responded to MOH’s claims, saying that her community is not composed of anti-vaxxers, as they claimed.

In fact, many vaccinated people are part of the group, and they’d allegedly had injuries or had a loved one pass away following vaccination, she added.

Ms Koh also noted that others are in the group due to worries over being fired or having children who may not be able to graduate if they don’t take the vaccine.

Thus, she described them as “intelligent vaxxers”.

Source

In Ms Koh’s response, she also said “Healing The Divide” reserves the right to take legal action for “potential defamatory remarks” made in the MOH press release.

It wasn’t certain who would take her case at the time.

Now, it’s evident that she’s found free legal counsel in Mr Ravi.

Legal proceedings might be 1st in Singapore

While representing death-row convicts is customary for Mr Ravi now, “Healing The Divide” might be 1 of his more unusual clients.

Should the upcoming legal proceedings go ahead, they might also be the 1st in Singapore over Covid-19 measures.

After all, some may question how we’re handling the pandemic and have misgivings about vaccines, but nobody has challenged this in court yet.

We’ll be awaiting more developments in this curious case.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images from Ravi MRavi on Facebook and YouTube.