‘CNA: Channel No Audio’: S’pore blogger mrbrown urges Mediacorp to give their journalists mics

Mrbrown slams CNA over poor audio quality in TikTok video

Local blogger mrbrown has called out Mediacorp over the poor audio quality of a recent CNA TikTok video, urging the broadcaster to equip its journalists with “proper microphones”.

He added that proper audio equipment should be the bare minimum, especially given the government’s support for mainstream media.

Mrbrown urges Mediacorp to give journalists ‘proper microphones’

In a Facebook post on Thursday (27 Nov), mrbrown called out a CNA TikTok video in which a presenter discussed smart locks.

Referencing the post, the 56-year-old called on Mediacorp — CNA’s parent company — to give its journalists “proper microphones”.

Mrbrown expressed disbelief that the presenter had recorded using only a smartphone, arguing that this led to poor audio quality.

He even compared the sound to filming in a toilet, noting the excessive echo in the clip.

Demonstrates how a microphone improves sound quality

Mrbrown also stressed how significantly a microphone can improve a video’s audio quality.

“It’s very simple, even xiao mei mei (young girls) on TikTok also got microphone,” mrbrown said.

He added that even cheap, non-branded microphones would suffice.

To illustrate his point, he demonstrated the difference in sound quality between using wired earphones and speaking directly into the phone.

‘You’re not CNA: Channel No Audio’

Ending his video, mrbrown stressed the government’s financial support for mainstream media.

“You’re not CNA: Channel No Audio,” mrbrown stated, calling the situation “lao kwee” (an embarrassment).

“Please, make sure they are equipped when they go out.”

MS News has reached out to CNA for more information.

Netizens echo similar concerns

Many netizens echoed mrbrown’s sentiment, saying CNA should provide its reporters with proper microphones.

This user agreed by similarly calling the situation an “embarrassment”.

Another Facebook user suggested that CNA may have underestimated how much viewers notice audio quality.

Meanwhile, this user suggested that reporters should invest in their own microphones, even if their company does not provide them.

Also read: Confused Uncles & Aunties Keep Walking In Front Of Camera During CNA Live Segment After PE2023

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from mrbrown on Facebook.