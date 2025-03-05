‘Long day without food & water, not easy’: S’pore Redditors share how they support Muslim friends who’re fasting

S’pore Redditor asks what ‘nice things’ they can do for Muslim friends who’re fasting

The fasting month for Muslims has begun, and while non-Muslims don’t have to fast, they might want to show their support for friends who’re fasting.

One of them recently took to Reddit, posting in the askSingapore subreddit to get suggestions for “nice things” to do for their Muslim friends during Ramadan.

Muslim Redditors advise people to treat them ‘as per normal’

In the comments, some Muslim Redditors indicated that people shouldn’t act any differently, with one user advising them to “relax” and treat Muslim friends “as per normal”.

In the same vein, a pakcik said it’s “business as usual”, even allowing people to eat and drink in front of him.

But people should refrain from “jio-ing [him] to eat and drink”, he added.

Another thanked the OP for being so “thoughtful”, and also assured that people could “eat and drink as [they] want”, adding that “true Muslims will not be offended at all”.

Non-Muslims share small gestures towards Muslim friends who’re fasting

Non-Muslim Redditors described several small gestures that could be done to be supportive and understanding.

One who has a Muslim colleague noted that going a “long day” without food and water is certainly “not easy”, so you could help cover their duties near to break fast time so they can have their meals.

Another way of helping is to buy food and drinks for them to break fast with so they don’t have to queue up while hungry.

Another user shared that she would join her Muslim friends to eat when they break fast.

She also offered her room to her Muslim friend to pray in before breaking fast.

A Redditor with a Muslim neighbour usually gives them dates to break fast and Ferrero Rocher chocolates for Hari Raya.

A Muslim Redditor said their Chinese neighbours have a “tradition” of sending them KFC via Grabfood, with them doing the same for Chinese New Year.

First day of Ramadan was on 2 March

This year, the first day of Ramadan was on Sunday (2 March), as announced by Mufti of Singapore Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, who said:

On this occasion, I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to all Muslims in Singapore for a blessed Ramadan.

The religious authorities typically declare the start of Ramadan upon the sighting of a new moon.

Featured image from MS News.