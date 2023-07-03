Mobile App Helps Muslims In S’pore Locate Graves At Cemeteries, Launching In November

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Kubur Search App Helps Muslims In Singapore Navigate Cemeteries

For Muslims in Singapore, navigating cemeteries can be tricky.

As the cemetery grounds are very large, it can take a while before people can locate their loved ones’ final resting places.

A new mobile app is aiming to make the search easier and quicker.

Aptly named Kubur Search, the app gives users real-time directions to the plots they are looking for in just a few clicks.

The creator of the application has created a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project, which is expected to launch in app stores this November.

Kickstarter for app that helps Muslims locate graves

According to the Kickstarter page, Ramzul Ihsan Bin Abdul Nadjieb started the campaign on 16 June.

Named Kubur (which means “grave” in Malay) Search, the app aims to revolutionise how people explore and locate Muslim graves in Singapore.

“With our comprehensive database and advanced navigation system, we aim to make visiting and paying respects to loved ones an effortless and meaningful experience,” reads the campaign story.

The app addresses the frustrating and confusing process cemetery visitors go through to locate the graves of their loved ones.

Traditional methods of locating graves involve searching through extensive paper records or physically wandering through large cemetery grounds, said the campaign.

This time-consuming search may hence exacerbate “an already difficult period of grieving”.

Kubur Search app is a comprehensive database & navigator of Muslim graves in Singapore

The Kickstarter page calls Kubur Search a “one-stop solution” to the issue.

It boasts a comprehensive database of all Muslim graves in Singapore. Detailed information such as the grave’s location, section, and plot number are all available at users’ fingertips.

Additionally, Kubur Search’s navigation system brings users directly to the grave they are looking for. This makes locating loved ones much easier and quicker.

Currently, the app covers the graves at the Pusara Abadi and Pusara Aman cemeteries.

The creator is looking at a November launch date. This is when Kubur Search will be available via the App Store and Google Play.

At the time of writing, the Kickstarter has raised S$2,210 out of its S$3,400 goal and will last until Sunday (16 July).

Former graveyard worker recorded coordinates of 66,000 burial sites

36-year-old Mr Ramzul Ihsan, a former graveyard worker, told The Straits Times (ST) that he spent about a year recording 66,000 burial sites into the app.

He said that it can be hard to get one’s bearings when searching for graves.

“Not all the graves have number plates attached, and some older ones are just simple mounds, surrounded by weeds,” Mr Ramzul told ST.

While recording the coordinates of each grave, he had to walk around all the blocks in the cemetery.

He called it a “very manual process”, where he had to ensure the plots aligned properly on the virtual map.

If you would like to support this initiative, you may donate to Kubur Search’s Kickstarter campaign.

