NEA report shows 21% decrease in waste generation per person, but recycling rate continues to decline

NEA sees decrease in recycling rate over past decade, announces review of Zero Waste Masterplan

Amidst a decline in recycling rates in the 2020s, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced a review of the Zero Waste Masterplan.

However, each person in Singapore also generated 21% less waste in 2025 compared to 2015.

NEA data shows Singapore recycling rate decreased from 2015

On 17 June, NEA published a media release on Singapore’s waste trends over the decade from 2015.

2025 saw an overall stable recycling rate of 52%, an increase from 50% in 2024 and equal to the rate in 2023.

However, the trend showed a significant long-term drop from 61% in 2015 and 62% in 2018.

Additionally, the NEA stated that Singapore’s recyclables are exported for further processing, and are thus subject to external factors.

They cited rising costs and volatile global market conditions for the slight decline in recycling of paper, cardboard, and plastics.

NEA reviewing Zero Waste Masterplan

A survey also found that 78% of households recycled in 2025, compared to 72% in 2023.

Awareness of what household items can be recycled has grown, too.

NEA stated that they would be reviewing the 2019 Zero Waste Masterplan due to the data.

One of the targets in the Masterplan was an increase in the overall recycling rate to 70% by 2030.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary stated on 17 June that the government had to have an “honest examination” about the numbers.

Furthermore, NEA’s review of the 2019 Zero Waste Masterplan also aims to extend the lifespan of Semakau Landfill past 2035.

Waste generated per person drops significantly

The NEA data also showed that the daily domestic waste generated by each person (per capita) decreased from 1.06kg in 2015 to 0.85kg in 2025.

They attributed the 21% reduction to sustained Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (3R) efforts.

Daily non-domestic waste, generated at industrial and commercial premises, per billion-dollar GDP also saw a decrease from 36 tonnes in 2015 to 24 tonnes last year.

The NEA is making efforts to continue reducing generated waste and increasing recycling.

This includes working with Public Waste Collectors (PWCs) to increase the collection of paper and cardboard from households and trade premises.

These efforts are an attempt to tackle issues such as overflowing blue recycling bins and contamination of recyclables.

Another scheme is the Beverage Container Return Scheme to increase the collection of metal and plastic drink containers for recycling. It will become fully operational from 1 Oct this year.

Also read: ‘All-purpose trash cans’: Netizen calls out overflowing bins & poor recycling habits in S’pore

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Featured image adapted from NEA and NEA.