S’pore needs new citizens to keep economy growing, enrich society: SM Lee

New citizens help S’pore plug into the world & thrive as a regional hub: SM Lee

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has outlined the importance of immigration to Singapore, saying the Republic needs new citizens for a number of reasons.

One of them is to keep our economy growing, as well as to enrich society, he said.

SM Lee welcomes more than 200 new citizens at ceremony

Mr Lee was speaking during the Teck Ghee Citizenship Ceremony, held at the Nanyang Polytechnic Auditorium on Sunday (9 March).

During the event, he welcomed more than 200 new citizens, he said in a Facebook post.

Many of them were young, and have been contributing to society in different ways, he added.

‘Makes sense’ for S’pore to welcome new citizens

In his speech at the ceremony, Mr Lee said it “makes sense for Singapore to welcome new citizens”.

This is because we’re a small island with no natural resources, population or hinterland to fall back on, unlike larger nations.

Thus, we can only rely on our people for a living.

Worse still, Singaporeans “are not having enough kids of our own”, with the resident workforce already at “full employment, and growing older”.

Immigration ‘essential’ for S’pore’s survival

This is why immigration is “essential – even existential – for Singapore’s survival”, Mr Lee said.

Firstly, Singapore needs new citizens to “top up our numbers” and “keep our economy growing”.

Secondly, new citizens bring “something extra” – they enrich our society and invigorate our economy “in ways beyond what numbers can show”, he added, noting:

New arrivals bring fresh experiences, diverse perspectives, and global connections. You help us to plug into the world, and thrive as a regional hub and a global node.

Citing “great centres of culture and prosperity” like London, New York and Shanghai, he said they became like that as they attract “enterprising and adventurous people from all over the world”.

In the same way, Singapore must also “be open to ideas and talent from around the world” to create “a more vibrant economy”.

On the other hand, if Singapore closes up, “opportunities will pass us by”, Mr Lee said, adding:

We will fall behind, and become just like any other city in the region, and our descendants will be the worse off for it.

Immigration ‘a sensitive issue’, can deepen societal divisions

But Mr Lee acknowledged “some tension” between new citizens and existing citizens, saying:

Immigration is a sensitive issue in every country.

For example, immigration has deepened the divisions in many European countries due to the “overwhelming” scale and immigration efforts that haven’t kept pace, triggering pushback.

He noted that Singapore’s inflows “are not small either”, with about 22,000 new citizens taken in every year.

This is about 8,000 less than the about 30,000 Singaporean babies born per year, which remained below that level even during last year’s Year of the Dragon.

SM Lee urges new citizens to integrate, other S’poreans to welcome them

Thus, it’s “crucial” that Singapore manages its immigration inflow carefully, Mr Lee said.

We do this for example by monitoring relations between ethnic groups, and between new arrivals and those already here.

But all new arrivals and existing citizens also have to play their part.

He urged new citizens to make the effort to integrate into society, and other Singaporeans to welcome new citizens and help them fit in.

He also called on citizens to “firmly reject” those who play up nativist and xenophobic sentiments for political gain.

These “will do great harm to our society”, he added.

Watch Mr Lee’s full speech here:

Also read: MHA Refutes Report About Wealthy New S’pore Citizens In 2023, Says Claims Are Highly Misleading

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MDDI via Lee Hsien Loong on Facebook.