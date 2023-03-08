New Cockroach Species Found In S’pore Named Pheromosa After Pokémon Character, Origins Unknown

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

New Cockroach Species Found In Singapore Named After Pokémon Sun & Moon Character

We hope you’re not afraid of cockroaches like this writer is, because a new species has been found, right here in Singapore.

The Journal of Asia-Pacific Entomology, where the finding was first published, calls the species Nocticola pheromosa.

The name apparently comes from Pheromosa, a bug-type Pokémon from Pokémon Sun and Moon, the seventh generation series of the uber-popular gaming franchise.

First found in Bukit Timah, but origins presently unknown

Perhaps a good thing about the discovery is that it was first reported somewhere in the forests of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, away from most residences.

Mr Foo Maosheng, an entomologist, examined the specimens after their collection sometime between 2016 and 2017 during an insect survey, noted The Straits Times (ST).

Hoping to identify the creature, Mr Foo met a dead end when he realised that there were no prior records of it.

That was when Filipino entomologist Cristian C Lucanas came across Mr Foo’s photographs on The Biodiversity of Singapore website. Mr Lucanas then reached out to Mr Foo and collaborated on some findings which they published online on 27 Feb.

Some similarities with existing species

For now, scientists have only identified the similarities the new species bears to the existing Nocticola adebratti Roth species.

They apparently have similar sizes and wing shapes, but different vein arrangements on their wings, and male genital structure.

With the latest discovery, scientists have identified a total of 25 different species of cockroaches. According to the journal, these species hail from Africa, India, mainland and Southeast Asia, as well as Australia.

Of course, Mr Foo and Mr Lucanas helped with the naming of Nocticola pheromosa as both are huge Pokémon fans. In a Facebook post, the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum revealed that the Pokémon drew inspiration from “a freshly-moulted American cockroach”.

While some of us may be unfamiliar with the character, one could possibly attribute the likeness to the majestic wings both the actual insect and the Pokémon have.

Other than that, it largely looks like a regular cockroach. Therefore, those who fear such insects will probably have no trouble spotting and avoiding them.

Featured image adapted from The Biodiversity of Singapore and Pokémon Wiki.