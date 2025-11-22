New Ubin Seafood co-founder admits to running red light during fatal accident with cyclist in Bukit Batok

New Ubin Seafood co-founder says wearing spectacles could have prevented fatal collision with cyclist

Pang Seng Meng, the co-founder of New Ubin Seafood group, has pleaded guilty to running a red light and causing a fatal crash that killed a cyclist in 2022.

The 69-year-old also admitted that he did not wear spectacles while driving at the time, despite knowing he had multiple eye conditions.

New Ubin Seafood co-founder collided with Myanmar national cycling across Bukit Batok junction

According to CNA, Pang pleaded guilty to one count of driving his vehicle without due care and attention on Thursday (20 Nov).

The court heard that Pang ran the red light at the junction of Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 and Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 on the morning of 2 March 2022.

Pang’s vehicle then collided with Myanmar national Chit Oo Maung, who was cycling along the pedestrian crossing at the time.

The 41-year-old victim was thrown off his bike as a result of the impact.

The accident also cracked Pang’s windscreen, dented the bonnet, and scratched the front of his vehicle.

The victim was taken unconscious to National University Hospital with skull fractures and bleeding within his brain, reported The Straits Times (ST).

He died later that day at about 5.05pm.

Pang suffered from 3 eye conditions but did not wear spectacles

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Maximilian Chew said that Pang was suffering from several eye conditions at the time of the accident. These include:

Astigmatism

Glaucoma

Myopia

Despite being aware of the conditions, Pang was not wearing his spectacles when the incident happened.

He told police that he did not recall seeing the red traffic light.

“I can only say that I am short-sighted, and I did not wear my glasses on the day of the accident,” he recounted.

“If I had worn my glasses, I believed that I could have spotted the red light, as well as the cyclist and [avoided] the accident.”

Pang had several traffic violations in the past, including failing to conform to a red light and speeding.

He will return to court on 29 Jan 2026 for sentencing.

If convicted of driving without due care and attention, causing death, he faces a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

He could also be banned from driving.

