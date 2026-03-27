Newborn baby found in rubbish bin in KL, born only 4 hours before discovery

Newborn baby found in rubbish bin with umbilical cord still attached

A newborn baby girl was found wrapped in black plastic inside a rubbish bin in Taman Putra Ampang, Kuala Lumpur (KL), on Wednesday evening (25 March).

Notably, the infant’s umbilical cord was still attached.

Ampang Jaya police chief Khairul Anuar Khalid also said the baby is estimated to have been born only about four hours before discovery.

Newborn baby girl in stable condition

According to Harian Metro, the police chief received a report from a local man regarding the newborn at 6.27pm.

The man had earlier discovered the baby in the rubbish bin in front of his house.

“The baby is currently in stable condition and is receiving treatment and further monitoring at Ampang Hospital,” said Mr Khairul.

Police investigating abandonment of infant

The police are looking to identify the individual responsible for the infant’s abandonment.

Mr Khairul mentioned that the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code (abandonment of children under the age of 12).

If convicted, the suspect could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both.

Authorities also urged anyone with information to assist in the investigation, New Straits Times reported.

Also read: Babysitter in M’sia charged for murdering 4-month-old in nursery

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Featured image adapted from Harian Metro, Astro AWANI on YouTube.